Daily Horoscope: January 18, 2022

Change is in the air today as Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus at 10:27 AM. The moon in Leo opposes Mercury retrograde in Aquarius at 3:39 PM, kicking up conversation, and some of what’s discussed may feel quite surprising as the moon squares off with Uranus at 8:11 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

You may decide to experiment with a new budget or explore a novel way to invite more abundance into your life as Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus.

Taurus

Uranus ends its retrograde in your sign today, Taurus: You may find yourself feeling a little different, perhaps eager to do something totally unexpected!

Gemini

You may be having some especially interesting dreams or fantasies at this time as Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus! Your inner voice may have some surprising messages for you, dear Gemini…

Cancer

You could be connecting with unexpected people today as Uranus ends its retrograde in Uranus. A surprising twist can take place in your social life!

Leo

Wildcard Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus today, activating the fame and fortune sector of your chart. You might be making a surprising move in your career!

Virgo

Uranus ends its retrograde in fellow earth sign Taurus today, which could bring unexpected news from abroad or find you planning an adventurous vacation!

Libra

The planet of surprise, Uranus, ends its retrograde in earth sign Taurus today. An unexpected turn could take place when it comes to money or your relationships.

Scorpio

An unexpected twist might take place your relationships as Uranus ends its retrograde in your opposite sign Taurus. You may feel called to experiment with something new at this time!

Sagittarius

Your schedule may see some unexpected shifts as Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus today. It’s a powerful time to make a change to your routine!

Capricorn

Unexpected thrills can come your way as Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus. Creative blocks are busted! Try something new, dear Capricorn.

Aquarius

Your ruling planet Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus today—this can be an emotionally liberating moment! Changes at home could also be taking place.

Pisces

A surprising message, unexpected information, or a sudden flash of genius may arrive today as wildcard Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus.

