Daily Horoscope: January 18, 2023

We may feel impatient as the moon in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini at 2:39 AM, but communications move along more quickly as Mercury ends its retrograde in Capricorn at 8:12 AM! An important fresh start takes place as the sun meets Pluto in Capricorn at 9:44 AM, and the moon connects with Venus in Aquarius at 10:05 PM, inspiring a romantic atmosphere.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini, which can find you addressing an issue head-on. Mercury retrograde ends and the sun meets Pluto, all in Capricorn, pushing forward a discussion concerning your career or your life in the public eye.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mercury retrograde ends in Capricorn, which can find you moving forward with a travel plan! You may be sharing big news or publishing something as the sun meets Pluto in Capricorn. Your focus may also be on school or education.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius opposes Mars in your sign, Gemini, which can find you confronting an issue in your relationships. Mercury retrograde ends and the sun meets Pluto, all in Capricorn, boding well for resolving a debt!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

This might be a big day for your relationships! A delayed discussion can move forward as Mercury ends its retrograde in Capricorn. The sun and Pluto align in Capricorn, too, which could find your partners undergoing important transformations.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You may be reorganizing your schedule as Mercury retrograde ends in Capricorn. The sun meets Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you dumping an old habit. A particularly productive energy flows!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A creative block can be broken as your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde in Capricorn! A powerful romantic connection may form as the sun meets Pluto in Capricorn, too. This could be a transformative period!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You may be moving forward with a project or discussion regarding your home, family, or personal life as Mercury retrograde ends in Capricorn. The sun meets Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you relating to your past in a new and meaningful way.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Communication issues can clear up as Mercury retrograde ends in Capricorn. Intriguing information may surface as the sun meets Pluto in Capricorn. This could be an exciting time for research!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon is in your sign today, Sagittarius, and it opposes Mars in Gemini, which can find you confronting an issue with a partner. Mercury also ends its retrograde, and the sun meets Pluto—all in Capricorn—which could find you taking a new approach to money!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You may be finding your voice again as Mercury ends its retrograde in your zodiac sign, Capricorn, and you’re feeling more powerful than ever as the sun meets Pluto, also in your zodiac sign.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You may be catching up on sleep as Mercury retrograde ends in Capricorn. Major a-ha moments could take place as you meditate, too, thanks to the sun meeting Pluto in Capricorn.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You may be connecting with a new social circle or exploring new hobbies as Mercury retrograde ends in Capricorn. You could be connecting with a particularly influential group as the sun meets Pluto in Capricorn!