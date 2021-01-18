Daily Horoscope: January 19, 2021

The moon in fiery Aries clashes with sweet Venus at 4:42 AM, stirring our desire for intimacy and pleasure. The moon connects with chatty Mercury at 12:53 PM, encouraging communication.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon is in your sign today, Aries, and it clashes with lovely Venus, finding you reflecting deeply on your wants and needs. Easy energy flows around communication and in your social life as the moon mingles with Mercury.

Taurus

Make time to rest as the moon moves through Aries today. Them moon connects with your ruling planet Venus, bringing some key realizations about what’s important to you. The moon also connects with Mercury, boosting communication.

Gemini

The moon in Aries finds you in an amicable mood today! The moon clashes with Venus, finding you in some possible negotiations, and conversation flows easily as the moon connects with your ruling planet Mercury.

Cancer

The moon in Aries finds you focused on your career today, Cancer. The moon’s clash with Venus finds you contemplating your partnerships, and its easy connection with Mercury encourages communication.

Leo

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, putting you in an adventurous mood, Leo! The moon clashes with Venus, finding you rearranging your plans, and connects with Mercury, inspiring open communication in your partnerships.

Virgo

The moon in Aries finds you reflecting on closure today. It clashes with Venus and you’re feeling quite sure about what you want! The moon’s connection with Mercury helps you ask for what you need, even in an awkward situation.

Libra

The moon is in your opposite sign Aries today, Libra! You’re having major realizations about your wants and needs as the moon clashes with your ruling planet Venus. Easy energy flows around romance, creativity, and communication as the moon connects with Mercury.

Scorpio

The moon in Aries finds you busy getting organized today, Scorpio! You’re rethinking what’s important to you as it clashes with Venus. The moon also connects with Mercury, boosting communication at home.

Sagittarius

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries lights up the romance and creativity sector of your chart today, Sagittarius! You’re energized to go after what you want, and the moon’s helpful connection with Mercury boosts communication.

Capricorn

The moon in Aries finds you focused on home and family today, Capricorn! You’re rethinking how you want to decorate as the moon clashes with the planet of beauty, Venus, and discussing finances as the moon connects with Mercury.

Aquarius

The moon in Aries lights up the communication sector of your chart today, Aquarius! News comes your way, and you’re feeling especially sharp as it connects with the planet of the mind, Mercury, which is currently in your sign.

Pisces

The moon in Aries inspires you to boldly ask for what you want, Pisces! The moon’s clash with Venus finds you making deep and powerful wishes, and its connection with Mercury helps you connect with your intuition to guide you where you need to go.

