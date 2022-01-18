Daily Horoscope: January 19, 2022

The moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius at 2:19 AM, encouraging us to set boundaries. The sun enters air sign Aquarius at 9:39 PM, inspiring us to think about progress, the future, and experimentation! It’s an exciting time to connect with people who share your interests, and to make new friends!

Aries

The moon in Leo finds you in a playful mood, but you may be setting limits with some friends as the moon opposes Saturn. The sun enters Aquarius, finding you reflecting on your hopes and dreams for the future.

Taurus

Your focus has been on home and family as the moon moves through Leo, but you attention turns to your career today as the sun enters Aquarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules fame and fortune!

Gemini

You’re in a chatty mood as the moon moves through Leo and news from abroad may arrive as the sun enters fellow air sign Aquarius. This is an exciting time to make travel plans, or even publish something!

Cancer

The moon in Leo finds you focused on finances, and as the sun enters Aquarius, themes like debt, taxes, and money or resources your share with partners may come to the fore.

Leo

The moon is in your sign today, Leo, encouraging you to connect with your emotions! Relationships are also highlighted as the sun enters your opposite sign Aquarius, making it an exciting time to connect.

Virgo

The moon in Leo encourages you to slow down and rest today, but as the sun enters Aquarius, you may find yourself busy organizing your to-do list! You’re eager to get things accomplished.

Libra

The moon in Leo finds you focused on your social life today, Libra. The sun enters fellow air sign Aquarius, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart…make time to have fun!

Scorpio

The moon in Leo finds you focused on your career today, but your home and family are also on your mind as the sun enters Aquarius. You may be feeling nostalgic, little scorpion.

Sagittarius

The moon in fellow fire sign Leo finds you in a philosophical mood today, and communication kicks up as the sun enters Aquarius. Intriguing information may come your way!

Capricorn

You may be settling debts, organizing taxes, or negotiating financial responsibilities with partners as the moon moves through Leo. The sun enters Aquarius, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules finances and security, finding you especially focused on material matters at this time!

Aquarius

The moon is in your opposite sign Leo today, encouraging you to learn more about others’ perspectives. Aquarius season also begins today: Happy solar return! It’s a fantastic time to focus on your goals.

Pisces

The moon in Leo finds you focused on tackling your chores, but Aquarius season also begins today, encouraging you to slow down and rest!

