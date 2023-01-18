Daily Horoscope: January 19, 2023

Creativity flows as the moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 3:17 AM, but we may also feel especially emotionally tender at this time. The moon mingles with Saturn in Aquarius at 5:09 AM, encouraging us to set boundaries, and the moon enters Capricorn at 2:11 PM, finding us exploring our limits and expectations. Big emotions may arise as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries at 8:29 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Solid social connections can form as the moon in Sagittarius connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Capricorn, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules success and recognition! Your influence is great as the moon squares off with Jupiter in your sign, Aries.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, which can find you exploring new opportunities, traveling, or focusing on school. The moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries, and you’re eager to break out of your usual routine.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Meaningful discussions can take place as the moon in Sagittarius connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Capricorn, finding you focused on financial concerns: You may feel called to settle a debt or organize your bills.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your focus turns to your relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn. You and a partner could be ready to make a big change as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries. You might be making something public.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Future plans can be discussed as the moon in Sagittarius connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The mood is very productive as the moon enters Capricorn, and you could be breaking out of your usual routine in some exciting way as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, which can inspire creativity and romance! A deep, meaningful connection forms as the moon squares off with the planet of growth, Jupiter, in passionate fire sign Aries.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Productive conversations can take place as the moon in Sagittarius connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Capricorn, which may bring your focus to your home and family life.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

A productive discussion about money or security can take place as the moon in Sagittarius connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Capricorn, perhaps bringing information your way. Big plans can be put in motion as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in your sign, Sagittarius, squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which can put you in a sensitive mood. You may find yourself reflecting on your past. Your attention turns to finances as the moon enters Capricorn.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters your zodiac sign today, Capricorn, encouraging you to focus on self care. The moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries, which could find you making a big change at home!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with your ruling planet Saturn, now in Aquarius, which can find you making solid social connections—but make time to rest as the moon enters Capricorn.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius squares off with your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, perhaps stirring up many conflicting feelings about your career or life in the public eye. You may feel shy and glamorous all at one! Your attention turns to your social life as the moon enters Capricorn.