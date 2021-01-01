Daily Horoscope: January 2, 2021

The moon in Leo mingles with Venus at 6:20 AM, inspiring an affectionate atmosphere, and connects with Mars at 4:59 PM, encouraging us to go after what we want. The moon enters grounded earth sign Virgo at 8:10 PM, and we’re taking a thorough, detailed approach to things.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters Virgo today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routine and rituals, helping you get organized and inspiring you to rethink your schedule.

Taurus

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! A flirtatious energy flows. A celebratory mood is in the air.

Gemini

Your attention turns to your home and family life today as the moon enters Virgo. It’s a great time to reorganize your space and energetically cleanse your home!

Cancer

The moon enters thoughtful earth sign Virgo, lighting up the communication sector of your chart and bringing news and information your way.

Leo

Your focus turns to finances today as the moon enters Virgo. This is a great time to learn more about money, budgeting, and investing. What does wealth and security mean to you, Leo?

Virgo

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo! The world is on your emotional wavelength and this is a powerful time to sort through your feelings and make your needs known.

Libra

After a busy few days socializing, you’re inspired to catch up on alone time and rest as the moon enters Virgo today. Curl up with your favorite fantasy series!

Scorpio

The moon enters earth sign Virgo today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, making this a wonderful day to connect with friends and to network.

Sagittarius

The moon enters dutiful, hardworking earth sign Virgo today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career. This is a powerful time to think about your legacy and reputation: What do you want to be known for, Sagittarius?

Capricorn

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, inspiring you to look at the big picture: What are your goals? Where do you want to go? What do you want to learn about? Many new opportunities are coming.

Aquarius

Them moon enters Virgo, finding you contemplating closure. You’re settling debts and wiping the slate clean. You’re ready to release the past and make room for new opportunities.

Pisces

Your attention turns to partnership today as the moon enters your opposite sign Virgo. This is an exciting time to connect with people and learn more about their perspective.

