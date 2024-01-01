Daily Horoscope: January 2, 2024

Confusion is in the air as the moon in Virgo clashes with Mercury in Sagittarius and faces off with Neptune in Pisces at 3:54 AM and 9:50 AM, respectively. We’re seeking truth, though we might feel like we’re on a scavenger hunt to discover it. We might communicate a bit roughly, with a little too much force and speed, trying to get our points across as the moon squares off with Mars in Sagittarius at 5:13 PM, reminding us that messages stick better when we communicate at a slower pace so that things can actually process. Attention to your breath is extra helpful now! The power of the mind reveals itself as the moon aligns with shadow-dweller Pluto in Capricorn at 6:36 PM. We’re getting vocal about justice, love, and peace as the moon enters Libra at 7:47 PM. Passion is unfolding in relationships!

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You’re finding ways to condense your big ideas into bite-sized portions as the moon in Virgo squares off with Mercury and your planetary ruler, Mars, both in Sagittarius. Outlining a step-by-step process can be helpful to keeping you on track with your goals now. You might invite partners or close companions into a conversation about this as the moon enters Libra later.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You could be looking to reset as the moon enters Libra, working to get back to a point of balance after some extremes. While you won’t be able to abandon your responsibilities to others, you might need to dedicate a bit more time, energy, and resources to your own self-care if you’ve been too busy putting everyone else first. Notice the pace of your daily work and rhythm and whether something can be adjusted to prioritize your wellbeing. Even a small thing can make a big difference over time, if done with consistency.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Awkward conversations might need to be had in order to clear the air as the moon in Virgo clashes with your planetary ruler Mercury in Sagittarius, and Mars in Sagittarius. If you can sit through the discomfort, your relationships could be blessed with a transformation.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Pep talks take place as the moon in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, revealing the power of words when they come from the right person. Something you’ve been needing to hear could come from the mouth of a partner or your closest companion. You might be inspired to bless your home with a purifying clean, or adjust the decor for the season, once the moon enters Libra.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Fun-loving and perhaps flirtatious conversations are unfolding as the moon enters Libra. It’s a great time to enjoy some humor or think about the people that make you smile!

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

You might feel a bit bothered by some disorganization and distraction as the moon in your sign clashes with Mars and your planetary ruler, Mercury, both in Sagittarius. Getting out for a bit or finding a small escape can help reorganize you from the inside out.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You’re in the mood to educate yourself about the beauty of the world around you as the moon enters your sign. Perhaps you could plan an outing to take in some new scenery soon! You might also be learning about different cultural perspectives and standards or teaching others about embodied justice and kindness. You’re much more aware of how you communicate and carry yourself now.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Clashing ideas and a difference in preferences between you and others could spark some inspiration and get your wheels turning as the moon in Virgo squares off with your planetary ruler, Mars, in Sagittarius. You might favor some rest and reflection once the moon enters Libra.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You might be feeling misunderstood or pegged into a hole that feels too confining to who you actually are as the moon in Virgo clashes with Mercury and Mars, both in your sign, Sagittarius. Public debates could unfold and you might feel that some comments aren’t worth the work they’d entail if you made them, encouraging you to think before you speak (or type), and think again before you respond or hit send. Track your reflexes in the moment and pay attention to the directions you could go down. Friendly support and conversations will greet you once the moon enters Libra.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re invited to step into your power and admire your capacity for transformation as the moon in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. An outside perspective could help you through some spiritual heavy lifting now. You might be sharing some great advice with the public as the moon enters Libra.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Conversations with friends, mentors, or allies are inspiring you to keep your dreams alive as the moon enters Libra. Encouraging others to collaborate and join together for world peace is always a worthwhile aspiration.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Misunderstandings could take place as the moon in Virgo faces off with Neptune in Pisces and squares off with Mercury and Mars, both in Sagittarius. Things might need to be repeated in different ways and communication may need to slow down for everyone to be on the same page. Mindfully engage in active listening and encourage others to do the same in order to avoid wrong assumptions. An open mind will help, too. Disappointments might need to be processed or agreements re-worked as the moon enters Libra, activating your chart’s place of shared resources, debt, taxes, and endings.