Daily Horoscope: January 20, 2021

The moon in Aries clashes with powerful Pluto at 3:29 AM, stirring up deep and intense emotions. The moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus at 1:56 PM, but action planet Mars meets the planet of unpredictability, Uranus, at 3:38 PM, so there may be some nervous energy in the air, as well as major breakthroughs and changes! The moon clashes with the sun at 4:02 PM, encouraging us to change course. The moon clashes with strict Saturn at 10:00 PM, pushing us to set boundaries and reflect on our limits.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters Taurus today, finding you reflecting on your finances, security, and comfort, Aries. However, as your ruling planet Mars meets Uranus, you’re remembering that not everything can be set in stone, surprises happen, and as predictable as we would like life to be, sometimes the unexpected happens! Keep a watch on your impulsivity today.

Taurus

The moon enters your sign today, encouraging you to focus on self love! Action planet Mars also meets unruly Uranus, perhaps finding you behaving quite unpredictably!

Gemini

The moon enters Taurus today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Some major psychological breakthroughs may take place as Mars meets electric Uranus!

Cancer

The moon enters Taurus today, finding you focused on your social life, and some unexpected shifts in your circles take place as Mars meets unruly Uranus. You may connect with some very eccentric people today!

Leo

The moon enters Taurus today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, and some unexpected shifts take place concerning these themes as Mars meets Uranus.

Virgo

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, and as Mars and Uranus also meet in Taurus, some unexpected opportunities arrive and major philosophical breakthroughs take place.

Libra

The moon enters Taurus today, finding you reflecting on closure and transformation. Things are changing tremendously, and in unexpected ways, as Mars meets Uranus. This is a powerful time for letting go and wiping the slate clean!

Scorpio

Your focus turns to relationships today as the moon enters Taurus, and unexpected shifts are taking place as Mars meets Uranus—your partners may be behaving unpredictably! Stay open-minded.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Taurus, finding you eager to be productive, but as Mars meets unruly Uranus, you’re breaking out of your usual routine and feeling especially experimental!

Capricorn

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Expect the unexpected when it comes to your love life, artistic pursuits, and the spaces you enjoy yourself as Mars meets wildcard Uranus.

Aquarius

The moon enters Taurus today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart, and some big changes are taking place concerning these themes as action planet Mars meets your ruling planet Uranus. You may be moving, breaking from the past, changing a tradition, or shifting a relationship with someone close to you at this time.

Pisces

Unexpected information comes your way as the moon enters Taurus and Mars meets the planet of unpredictability, Uranus. What you learn may shock you, but major breakthroughs are also likely!

