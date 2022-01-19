Daily Horoscope: January 20, 2022

The moon in Leo connects with Mars in Sagittarius at 3:15 AM, inspiring courage and adventure! The moon enters analytical earth sign Virgo at 9:02 AM, finding us focused on details. Big emotions can surface as the moon opposes Jupiter in Pisces at 5:58 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters Virgo today, finding you in a busy mood—but try not to overbook yourself. Finding balance is key as the moon opposes Jupiter in Pisces.

Taurus

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, finding you in a playful and flirtatious mood! You may cross paths with boisterous characters as the moon opposes jolly Jupiter in Pisces.

Gemini

Your focus turns to home and family as the moon enters Virgo. Finding balance between your work and your personal life is key as the moon opposes Jupiter in Pisces.

Cancer

The moon enters Virgo today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart. Your philosophical side shines as the moon opposes Jupiter in fellow water sign Pisces.

Leo

Your focus turns to money and security as the moon enters Virgo today. Sorting out expectations regarding money and other shared resources in your partnerships may be a theme as the moon opposes Jupiter in Pisces.

Virgo

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo! Make time to nurture yourself. It’s a busy time in your relationships as the moon opposes Jupiter in Pisces: Big emotions might surface…

Libra

You may be in a private mood today as the moon enters Virgo, but you’re also busy getting things organized as the moon opposes Jupiter in Pisces—just try not to overload your schedule! Prioritize rest.

Scorpio

The moon enters Virgo today, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart. It’s an exciting time to connect with people, and loads of fun can be had as the moon opposes jovial Jupiter in fellow water sign Pisces.

Sagittarius

Your focus turns to your career today as the moon enters Virgo, but your attention is also needed at home as the moon opposes Jupiter in Pisces. Big emotions may come to the surface!

Capricorn

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, inspiring you to plan your next trip, or perhaps bringing news from afar. The mood is especially chatty as the moon opposes Jupiter in Pisces.

Aquarius

The moon enters Virgo today, which could find you focused on finances, especially themes like debts, taxes, or money you share with partners. These issues may feel too big to ignore as the moon opposes Jupiter in Pisces.

Pisces

The moon enters your opposite sign Virgo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! It’s a powerful time to connect with others on a deep, emotional level as the moon opposes your ruling planet Jupiter, which is currently in your sign, Pisces.

