Daily Horoscope: January 20, 2023

The sun enters intellectual air sign Aquarius at 3:30 AM, encouraging experimentation! The moon meets chatty Mercury in Capricorn at 3:30 AM, inspiring a talkative atmosphere, and surprises may pop up as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 1:55 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your focus can turn to your social life as the sun enters Aquarius, and new conversations about your career or life in the public eye begin as the moon and Mercury meet in Capricorn. You could be exploring an exciting opportunity as the moon in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The sun enters Aquarius, which may bring reward and recognition your way! The moon and Mercury meet in Capricorn, perhaps inspiring you to make travel plans. You could be feeling especially adventurous as the moon in Capricorn connects with rebellious Uranus in your zodiac sign, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The sun enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, which can find you focused on themes like travel and education. New opportunities may arise. You could be focused on settling debts and leaving the past behind as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Mercury in Capricorn and Uranus in Taurus.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your attention may turn to finances as the sun enters Aquarius. The moon and Mercury meet in Capricorn, encouraging a meaningful discussion with a partner. You may learn something, or connect with someone, unexpected as the moon in Capricorn connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The sun enters Aquarius, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection! The moon in Capricorn aligns with Mercury in Capricorn and Uranus in Taurus, which can find you rearranging your schedule and experimenting with new ways to be more productive.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The sun enters Aquarius, which can find you reorganizing your schedule. Your focus is also on having fun as the moon moves through Capricorn: Exciting party invitations may arrive as the moon meets Mercury in Capricorn, and unexpected thrills pop up as the moon connects with electric Uranus in Taurus.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The sun enters fellow air sign Aquarius, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules fun, romance, and creativity! Your focus may also be on your living situation: The moon meets Mercury in Capricorn, which can find you discussing an issue with a family member or housemate, or simply reorganizing your space.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your focus can turn to your home and family life as the sun enters Aquarius. The moon and Mercury meet in Capricorn, encouraging communication, and you may connect with someone unexpected as the moon in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Aquarius season begins today, encouraging communication. A new discussion about money and productivity can take place as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Mercury in Capricorn and Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your focus may be set on building wealth and security as the sun enters Aquarius. The moon and Mercury meet in your sign, Capricorn, perhaps finding you making exciting discoveries as you journal and meditate. Unexpected creative inspiration can arise as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun enters your sign today, Aquarius: Happy solar return! This is a powerful time to reconnect with yourself, your goals, and your passions. You could be connecting with your intuition in a significant and surprising way as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Mercury in Capricorn and your ruling planet Uranus, currently in Taurus.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The sun enters Aquarius, encouraging you to slow down, rest, and connect with your intuition. The moon in Capricorn aligns with Mercury in Capricorn and Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing surprising news and chance meetings your way.