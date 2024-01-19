Daily Horoscope: January 20, 2024

We’re attracted to the pleasure and aesthetic of a fantasy world as the moon in Taurus mingles with Neptune in Pisces at 12:40 AM. Our imaginations could play an important role in healing now.

An invitation to recognize and claim the power of choice over knee-jerk reactions arrives as the sun meets Pluto in Capricorn at 8:46 AM. The transformations we’ve experienced over the last two decades are coming to light now.

We’re in touch with our instincts as the moon aligns with Pluto and the sun at 8:56 AM and 8:57 AM, respectively, though we’re moving into a headier space once the moon enters Gemini at 8:58 AM and the sun enters Aquarius at 9:07 AM. The vibe is social and intellectually stimulating as the sun and moon transit through these fellow air signs, nudging us to get in touch with friends and exchange notes.

We might be feeling emotionally icy or in need of some warmth and understanding as the moon clashes with Saturn in Pisces at 6:32 PM. Serious discussions may be unfolding.

A new chapter begins as Pluto enters Aquarius at 7:50 PM, and the future could start to look much more futuristic over the coming decades. The world’s soul is stepping into a process of rebirth as we’re flooded with new information. Boundaries, especially involving the internet and artificial intelligence, are being pushed harder than ever, encouraging us to have philosophical discussions our ancestors never would have dreamed of.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

The sun and Pluto meet in Capricorn and you’re ready to make some major changes in your career and life’s direction. This is a significant reorientation to power and authority as you consider what kind of legacy you want to build. Go easy on yourself if you’re in an adjustment period that requires periods of deep rest and solitude before moving forward. You’re taking charge of your life in a very different way now; community and friendship mean more as the sun and Pluto enter Aquarius, activating your chart’s place of allies, hopes, and dreams.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Life feels too short to waste on petty beliefs as the sun and Pluto meet in Capricorn. You’re observing a shift in your world views which can feel both empowering and disorienting, encouraging you to pay more attention to the social influences that support you in living out your hopes and dreams. The sun enters Aquarius, activating your chart’s place of professional endeavors or role in the public. You might be more adamant about creating a community or being a member of one, especially as Pluto enters Aquarius. Your career and role in the public are in for some profound changes over the next two decades.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

The feeling of being re-born and pulled toward a purpose that is larger than life arrives as the sun and Pluto meet for the last time in Capricorn. It might not be clear yet, but your career or role within the public eye is taking a different shape. You’re moving toward new horizons as the sun enters Aquarius, activating your chart’s place of long-distance journeys, higher education, and spiritual orientation. The next two decades promise to bring philosophical discoveries that feel unique, and perhaps ahead of the times.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Profound transformations are taking place in your partnerships as the sun and Pluto meet in Capricorn. A paradigm shift could be emerging in the way you relate to others. Discussions about shared resources, trust, and boundaries are unfolding as the sun enters Aquarius; and a new chapter in the way you view and approach finances, investments, and security begins as Pluto enters Aquarius.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

You’re making mulch out of your past and releasing unwanted habits as the sun and Pluto meet in Capricorn. You could be making some big business moves, too. Trust and intimacy are on your mind as the sun enters Aquarius, activating your chart’s place of partnerships. Boundaries could come up for discussion, especially as Pluto also enters Aquarius today. The ways that you share with—and relate to—others is set to undergo profound changes in the coming two decades. New partnerships (both romantic and platonic) can form, while some you might bid farewell.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Passion and commitments are on your mind as the sun and Pluto meet in Capricorn. Strong chemistry might be brewing and deep bonding could be happening in your current relationships. Your closest companions and partners are inspiring you to be more conscientious about the lifestyle you’re cultivating as the sun enters Aquarius. A paradigm shift could be unfolding in your daily work and routines as Pluto enters Aquarius, where it will transit over the next two decades. The way you approach self-care could be undergoing a complete transformation.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You’re practicing setting boundaries around your personal life or observing the profound changes you’re ready to materialize in your home, family, and health as the sun and Pluto meet in Capricorn. Letting go of the idea of control might be called for, while taking control is needed in other situations. Making more time and space for fun and pleasure comes into the picture as the sun enters Aquarius, encouraging you to weave hobbies or social activities into your daily rhythm. Invitations to heal through your own version of play and creativity are extended as Pluto enters Aquarius, where it’s set to transit for the next two decades.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

You’re learning something fascinating and engaging as the sun and Pluto meet in Capricorn. Perhaps you’re teaching yourself something you wish you would have learned a long time ago. Quality time with family or time to enjoy the things you like most (in the comfort of your home) are on the agenda as the sun enters Aquarius. Profound changes within your home and family are set to take place over the next two decades as Pluto enters Aquarius, encouraging you to do deeper research of your roots and heal residual wounds carried through your ancestral lineage.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Profound changes in your relationship to money and the material world could be taking place as the sun and Pluto meet in Capricorn. An inheritance or valuable lesson from family could emerge. You’re discovering new ways of expressing yourself as the sun enters Aquarius. The way you communicate, learn, and perceive the world around you can undergo some changes as well, as Pluto enters Aquarius.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re observing the power of your voice (and mind) as the sun and Pluto meet in your sign for the last time (in your lifetime)! You could be forming new perspectives about your sense of self-worth as the sun enters Aquarius, encouraging you to take a good hard look at your thought patterns and the way you speak and think about yourself. The way you approach money and the material world is undergoing a longer period of change as Pluto enters Aquarius, activating your chart’s place of income, values, and priorities. Being resourced could mean something very different to you in the coming years.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

An empowering moment can emerge as the sun and Pluto meet in Capricorn. You might feel like you’ve struck gold during a period of reflection or that you’ve been gifted a valuable lesson through a dream. A fresh start begins as the sun enters your sign today, encouraging you to direct your attention to self-care and the resources you have (or don’t yet have) in place to support that. A new chapter arrives as Pluto also enters Aquarius, signaling deeply transformative changes taking place within you over the coming two decades. It’s time to release the past and embrace yourself on a whole new level.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Powerful influences could be coming into your life as the sun and Pluto meet in Capricorn. Or perhaps you’re learning just how powerful your own influence is! The sun’s entrance into Aquarius invites you to spend more time resting and reflecting as you recharge and process what you’ve been working on (internally and otherwise). A new chapter begins as Pluto also enters Aquarius today, marking the start of a two-decade period of deep transformation and spiritual rebirth. Your relationship to the dream world could reach a whole new dimension, dear Pisces.