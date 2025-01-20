Daily Horoscope: January 20, 2025

The remnants of this past weekend’s conjunction of Saturn and Venus in Pisces linger in the cosmos today, maintaining a focus on emotional or financial investments. It’s time to start solidifying the groundwork for your future goals, stargazer. The grand successes we enjoy don’t come without days, weeks, and even months of preparation. The sooner you start, the sooner you’ll get to finish. A coinciding conjunction between the waning gibbous Moon and Makemake retrograde reminds us that sometimes, the best way to give back is to give something up as a sacrifice for the group.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

With Mars retrograde and Eris forming a tense square in Cancer and Aries, standing up for yourself or your beliefs will become more difficult. As frustrating as this sluggish energy might be, you mustn’t let it dishearten you completely. The path forward won’t always be easy. The cosmos provides an invaluable opportunity to test your strength in the face of adversity.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, remains in a waning alignment with Saturn in Pisces. The former planet’s domain over love and finances and the latter’s disciplinarian attitude create an energy conducive to setting plans for the future in motion. You don’t often make major changes like this. So, if you’re going to do it, you ought to do it up.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury forms a positive sextile with the fading conjunction of Venus and Saturn in Pisces. The cosmos urges you to consider where you’d like to place your emotional, mental, and financial resources in the future. With your ruling planet offering a fortuitous boost in the communication department, it will be easier to understand (and speak) your thoughts, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body flies in one of the final days of the waning gibbous phase as it briefly conjoins with Makemake retrograde under Libra. It’s time to start finding a better balance between what you do for others and what you do for yourself, Cancer. The transition might not feel totally natural at first. Keep pushing forward anyway.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s direct opposition to Mars retrograde continues as your ruling celestial body forms a conjunction with Pluto. A roadblock is likely ahead, but the positive nature of this alignment suggests it’s a detour you will benefit from taking, Leo. Try to trust the process. Getting yourself bent out of shape over an unexpected misdirection won’t do you any favors.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, adds an intellectual boost to the spoken and unspoken conversations brought up by the conjunction of Venus and Saturn in Pisces. A little bit of doubt is to be expected, Virgo. If you keep waiting around for everything to feel perfect without even a shadow of disbelief, you might end up stuck waiting around forever.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The conjunction of your ruling planet, Venus, and Saturn in Pisces swings emotional and mental focus on decisions that will inevitably affect your social or financial well-being. As convenient as having a crystal ball to clue you in on what your next move should be, life simply doesn’t work that way. It’s time to put your intuition to use.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The conjunction between your ruling planet, Pluto, and the Sun continues, forming a direct opposition to Mars retrograde. Sometimes, the best way for a lesson to stick is to have it knock you down a few times. The stars urge you to use this wisdom to your advantage. Knowing what doesn’t work is just as important as knowing what does.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The harmonious trine between Jupiter retrograde and Makemake retrograde continues, opening your heart and mind to new possibilities of how to take care of yourself and others. It isn’t enough to aspire for greatness in an external sense, Sagittarius. Without the same kind of growth internally, it will become nearly impossible to fully appreciate the fruits of your labor.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Lingering effects of the conjunction between your ruling planet, Saturn, and Venus in Pisces continue this week. A blueprint would certainly be handy. But waiting around for some divine intervention to tell you where to go is a futile effort, Capricorn. The sooner you appreciate that you’re on your own, the quicker you can start making decisions that reflect that.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The Sun begins its trek through your celestial domain in a challenging opposition with Mars retrograde. Now is not the time for resisting the hands of fate, Aquarius. The beginning of your cosmic season will usher in delays and mishaps that seem to be preventing you from an even more unfortunate reality. Count your blessings. Things aren’t as bad as they seem.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The effects of the Venus-Saturn conjunction under your sign continue into the workweek, maintaining an emotional focus on investing in your future romantically or financially—which can sometimes feel equally scary. It’s up to you to build your own future, Pisces. Who better to be the architect than you? The stars implore you to be your own toughest advocate.

