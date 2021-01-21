Daily Horoscope: January 21, 2021

The moon in Taurus meets Uranus at 3:37 AM, bringing surprises our way. We’re feeling energized and perhaps a touch combative as the moon meets fiery Mars at 4:08 AM. Big emotions are in the air the moon squares off with expansive Jupiter at 5:15 AM. Find ways to stay grounded today, avoid too much caffeine, and try to connect with nature. Things feel intense and up in the air, so do your best to stay open-minded, and use shake-ups in your everyday routines to experiment with new ideas.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Finances are your main focus today as the moon moves through Taurus, but it’s important that you keep impulsivity in check and that you stay flexible when unexpected changes pop up as the moon meets your ruling planet Mars and wildcard Uranus.

Taurus

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus, finding you reconnecting with your inner voice and reflecting on your needs—but you’re also fired up to make some unexpected changes as the moon meets Mars and wildcard Uranus.

Gemini

The moon moves through Taurus today, encouraging you to slow down, but your imagination is especially active and sudden intuitive insights arrive as the moon meets action planet Mars and electric Uranus.

Cancer

The moon in Taurus lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life today, and unexpected drama may take place as the moon meets fiery Mars and wildcard Uranus.

Leo

The moon in Taurus lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation today, and you’re up to some unexpected things as the moon meets fiery Mars and wildcard Uranus. Keep your impulsivity in check at this time, Leo!

Virgo

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and learning. Unexpected news and opportunities come your way as the moon meets fiery Mars and electric Uranus.

Libra

The moon in Taurus finds you looking for ways to stay grounded as unexpected financial issues pop up, as you end partnerships, and as you move through all the changes in your life. Passion, romance, and creative self-expression swell today. You might be the sign of balance, Libra, but not every day is smooth and even.

Scorpio

The moon is in your opposite sign Taurus today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! Your partners may be more confrontational or wacky than usual right nonw.

Sagittarius

Your schedule is up in the air as the moon in Taurus meets fiery Mars and unruly Uranus. Things are unpredictable today! The moon also clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter, stirring up big emotions. Make time to vent to a friend or journal today.

Capricorn

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, finding you in a sweet and romantic mood! Big surprises pop up in your love life and in your artistic endeavors as the moon meets wildcard Uranus.

Aquarius

Big changes take place at home today as the moon in Taurus meets your ruling planet Uranus, activating the sector of your chart that rules your private life, family, and home.

Pisces

The moon in Taurus illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, and unexpected news comes as the moon meets wildcard Uranus. Your intuition is boosted as the moon clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter.

