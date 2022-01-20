Daily Horoscope: January 21, 2022

The moon in Virgo makes a harmonious connection with wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 5:28 AM, inspiring novelty, independence, and experimentation. The mood is affectionate as the moon mingles with Venus retrograde in Capricorn at 8:19 AM.

Aries

The moon in Virgo finds you focused on your daily routines today, but you’re ready to shake up your schedule as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Taurus

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and unexpected fun may arrive as the moon connects with Uranus, currently in your sign.

Gemini

The moon in Virgo finds you focused on your home and family life today. You may be feeling nostalgic, but an emotionally liberating energy can flow as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Cancer

The moon in Virgo lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and unexpected news or chance meetings can take place as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Leo

The moon in Virgo finds you focused on money, and you may be considering an unexpected move in your career as the moon connects with electric Uranus in Taurus.

Virgo

The moon is in your sign today, Virgo! The world is on your emotional wavelength. You’re in the mood for adventure as the moon mingles with electric Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus.

Libra

The moon in Virgo encourages you to slow down and rest today, dear Libra. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus, which can inspire an emotionally liberating atmosphere.

Scorpio

The moon in Virgo finds you connecting with friends today, Scorpio. You may cross paths with some brilliant, eccentric, or unexpected people as the moon connects with Uranus in your opposite sign Taurus.

Sagittarius

The moon in Virgo finds you focused on your career today. You may be taking a project in an unexpected, but creative, direction as the moon mingles with genius Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, finding you eager to break out of your usual routine. Unexpected excitement and adventure may come as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Aquarius

The moon in Virgo finds you focused on finances today, especially debts, taxes, or resources you share with partners. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to address any anxiety you may feel concerning these issues.

Pisces

The moon is in your opposite sign Virgo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! Exciting conversations or surprising news may come as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.

