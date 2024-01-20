Daily Horoscope: January 21, 2024

The moon is wandering through curious Gemini today, and its planetary ruler, Mercury, is situated in results-seeking Capricorn. Dynamic conversations are unfolding!

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for January!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You’re proposing some interesting ideas and inviting the public to join the conversation as the moon is in Gemini moves through your chart’s place of communication. Perhaps you have news to share with the world!

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Travel and educational experiences are on your mind, and probably high on your want list, too, as the moon travels through Gemini today. A solid budget could be created or an itinerary for your next getaway might be drafted now.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Making time for private conversations is important to you today as the moon travels through your sign, Gemini. Intimate dialogues or valuable exchanges might be taking place.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

You might be feeling investigative or really curious to hear what others think of you as the moon moves through Gemini today. It’s a nice day to stay in and get cozy with loved ones or to simply enjoy some alone time.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Helpful ideas are circulating through your social circle today as the moon moves through Gemini. A friend or associate could share some useful tips that can make things simpler or more efficient in your daily work and routines.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

You’re inspired to show off something exciting as the moon transits Gemini today. It’s a lovely day to let others see your talents or the progress you’ve made on a labor of love. You could also feel like centering your kids, if you have them, whipping out some photos or sharing something special.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Different cultures can motivate you to expand your knowledge and gain more depth in a certain topic as the moon moves through Gemini today. An online course could get your wheels turning or maybe you’re researching about a new place to call home.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

You could find yourself busy running errands and paying bills today as the moon moves through Gemini, though your private conversations can be a nice contrast to the mundane tasks you’re tending to. Intriguing information might be revealed or you could get lost in the depths of a good read.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Stimulating conversations are taking place as the moon travels through Gemini, activating your chart’s place of relationships. You might be intrigued by a partner’s or close companion’s ideas, encouraging you to ask for their opinions on something that’s on your mind.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon’s travel through Gemini finds you feeling productive and mindful of your health today. Perhaps you could get an appointment with someone that supports your wellbeing or take extra time for self-care.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

You might find yourself diving down a rabbit hole today as the moon travels through fellow air sign, Gemini. It’s a good day to channel your creative side into something less structured. You might also just want some time and space to laze around and let yourself be entertained.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

The moon travels through Gemini, inviting you to initiate thoughtful conversations with family and friends. It might be a nice day to host an event at home or call people you want to catch up with.