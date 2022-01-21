Daily Horoscope: January 22, 2022

The moon in Virgo opposes mystical Neptune in Pisces at 12:43 AM, inspiring our imaginations, and we’re tapping into our inner strength as the moon connects with power Pluto in Capricorn at 10:53 AM. The moon squares off with warrior planet Mars in Sagittarius at 2:46 PM, which could find us feeling impatient, but we’re approaching things diplomatically as the moon enters Libra at 5:03 PM.

The moon connects with the sun in air sign Aquarius at 10:43 PM, inspiring a free-spirited atmosphere. The moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Aquarius at 11:47 PM, encouraging us to revisit a conversation, reconnect with a friend, or reconsider a plan for the future.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters your opposite sign Libra today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. It’s a lovely time to connect, or reconnect if you want to reach out to someone from your past, as the moon mingles with the sun and Mercury retrograde in Aquarius!

Taurus

The moon enters air sign Libra today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals, and you may be feeling productive—especially at work—as the moon connects with the sun in Aquarius!

Gemini

You’re in a romantic mood as the moon enters fellow air sign Libra! Creativity flows. The moon mingles with the sun and your ruling planet Mercury retrograde in air sign Aquarius, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere, so long as you don’t fixate on trivial details.

Cancer

The moon enters Libra, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart. The moon connects with the sun and Mercury retrograde in Aquarius, encouraging you to leave the past behind you.

Leo

The moon enters Libra, lighting up the communication sector of your chart. It’s a lovely time to reconnect with partners as the moon mingles with your astrological ruler, the sun, and with Mercury retrograde, which is currently in your opposite sign Aquarius.

Virgo

The moon enters Libra today, lighting up the financial sector of your chart, and it may be a great time to rethink how you organize your money and belongings as the moon connects with the sun and your ruling planet Mercury, which is currently retrograde in Aquarius.

Libra

The moon enters your sign today, Libra! Make time to focus on self love. Fun may be in store as the moon connects with the sun in Aquarius. Reconnect with someone you love or with a hobby you’re passionate about as the moon mingles with Mercury retrograde, also in Aquarius.

Scorpio

The moon enters Libra today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. The moon mingles with the sun and Mercury retrograde in Aquarius, encouraging you to enjoy your home and family life, and to reflect on the past.

Sagittarius

The moon enters friendly air sign Libra today, inspiring you to connect with groups and communities that share your passions and interests. Inspiring conversations can take place as the moon mingles with the sun in Aquarius.

Capricorn

The moon enters Libra today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. The moon connects with the sun in Aquarius, which bodes well for material success! The moon also connects with Mercury retrograde in Aquarius; perhaps revisit a project you haven’t launched yet.

Aquarius

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, inspiring you to plan your next trip, and perhaps bringing news from far away. The moon connects with the sun, which is currently in your sign, which could find you feeling especially inspired and aligned with your purpose!

Pisces

The moon enters Libra today, finding you focused on money, especially themes like debts, taxes, or resources you share with partners. The moon connects with the sun in Aquarius, encouraging you to slow down and connect with your inner voice.

