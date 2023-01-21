Daily Horoscope: January 22, 2023

The moon in Aquarius connects with Mars in Gemini at 3:02 AM, inspiring a boost in confidence. Surprising feelings may bubble to the surface as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 12:49 PM. Venus and Saturn meet in Aquarius at 5:13 PM, which can find us planning for the future, and Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus at 5:59 PM, encouraging us to try something new.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Venus and Saturn meet in Aquarius, which can find you having new expectations and standards in your friendships. Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus, and you’re taking a novel approach to building wealth.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus meets Saturn in Aquarius, which could find you committing to a new leadership role. Success and recognition may come your way, and you might be surprising people with your choices as Uranus ends its retrograde in your sign, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Travel and education plans may come together as Venus and Saturn meet in fellow water sign Aquarius. Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus, and brilliant ideas abound!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You and your partners may take a new approach to money and other shared resources as Venus and Saturn meet in Aquarius. Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus, which can shake up the dynamic in your social circle.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Venus and Saturn meet in your opposite sign Aquarius, which may find you and your partners making plans for the future. Or you might be setting new boundaries in relationships. Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus, which can find you exploring an unexpected career opportunity.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A new routine can be established as Venus and Saturn meet in Aquarius. Virgos have famously high standards and they may be met at this time! Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus, perhaps bringing unexpected opportunities your way.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus meets Saturn in Aquarius, which could find you and a romantic partner or a creative collaborator discussing plans and commitments. Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus, encouraging you to break free from limiting circumstances!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You could be committing to a new approach or plan regarding your living situation, family life, or personal life in general as Venus and Saturn meet in Aquarius. Chance meetings may take place as Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

An important agreement can take place today as Venus and Saturn meet in Aquarius. You might be shaking up your schedule in some significant way as Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Venus and your ruling planet Saturn meet in Aquarius, which could find you negotiating an exciting new deal. Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus, perhaps bringing unexpected fun, romance, or a burst of creativity.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Venus and your ruling planet Saturn meet in your zodiac sign, Aquarius, which could find you in the midst of an important negotiation where you’re sticking up for your values and making your standards known. Your other ruling planet, Uranus, ends its retrograde in Taurus, perhaps finding you shaking things up at home.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You may be taking quality time to rest as Venus and Saturn meet in Aquarius. Your time and energy is precious, and you could be setting new boundaries at this moment. Surprising messages might be shared as wildcard Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus.