Daily Horoscope: January 22, 2024

Dreamy vibes are setting in as the moon in Gemini clashes with Neptune in Pisces at 8:22 AM. We could feel a little spacey or entertained by fantasies. Friendly, and perhaps cheeky, conversations take place as the moon also opposes Venus in Sagittarius at 3:40 PM. We’re nudged to get in touch with our emotions and be sensitive to others as the moon enters Cancer at 4:51 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You’re craving comfort and privacy as the moon enters Cancer today. It might be a nice time to sip on some hot soup or tend to the things (and people) that make your living space a home.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Finances are top of mind as the moon in Gemini opposes your planetary ruler, Venus, in Sagittarius. Ideas about how to better balance your cash flow arrive, or you’re looking for ways to invest your money.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

You could be setting better boundaries for yourself as the moon in Gemini clashes with Neptune in Pisces and opposes Venus in Sagittarius today. You might have to find a balance between satisfying social interactions and not oversharing. Your values and priorities come into focus as the moon enters Cancer.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

The moon enters your sign, making it a lovely day to turn your attention to self-care. Sentimental feelings might need to be expressed, too.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

It might be wise to call it a day early on, as the moon enters Cancer, activating your chart’s place of sleepiness, dreams, and solitude. Try to make some time for reflection and alone time or get to bed early. A cup of warm tea and some journaling could help you wind down.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

You could make some lasting impressions in the public eye today as the moon in Gemini clashes with Neptune in Pisces and opposes Venus in Sagittarius. People are admiring your work or your creativity from a distance. Opportunities to connect with friends or mingle with others in your social circle arise as the moon enters Cancer.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Intriguing conversations are taking place as the moon in Gemini opposes your planetary ruler, Venus, in Sagittarius. Perhaps you’re getting a glimpse of a day in the life of someone who lives somewhere you’d like to visit or know more about. You’re shining in the public eye today, and you might be thinking about the legacy you’ll leave behind as the moon enters Cancer.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Daydreams about somewhere far off could arrive as the moon enters Cancer. They might transport you to another time. It’s a lovely day to think about any trips you want to take or focus on your spiritual practices.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You might enjoy some witty banter with others as the moon in Gemini opposes Venus in Sagittarius. People could approach you with cheeky vibes, but you’re quick to return the serve! It’s a good day to exchange helpful information with people you trust, especially as the moon enters Cancer.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re craving intimacy and companionship as the moon enters Cancer today. Others might seek you out for your warmth and solid presence. Consider making time to cuddle and share good food with partners or your closest companions.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

The moon enters Cancer, inviting you to focus on your wellbeing. It’s a good day to make appointments with the people that support your physical, mental, and emotional up-keep. A good cry might also recalibrate your energy.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You might prefer time and space to linger in your daydreams or fantasize about the future as the moon in Gemini clashes with Neptune in Pisces. Communication could feel a little fuzzy or off, and if so, it might be a sign you need some alone time to just be. Invitations to connect with your creativity arrive as the moon enters Cancer. Putting your feelings onto paper or expressing what’s swirling inside you could be just what you need.