Daily Horoscope: January 22, 2025

Mercury, our planetary neighbor that governs communication, intellect, and expression, forms two significant alignments today with Venus and Chiron. The first is relatively positive, albeit unproductive: a sextile with the former planet of love and finances. The square between Mercury and Chiron is trickier. With Chiron’s domain over our vulnerabilities and past hurt, this alignment signals an inability or unwillingness to be honest with ourselves about how we are feeling. The stars pose a critical question today. If you can’t trust yourself to be honest, dear stargazer, then who in this world can you trust?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars retrograde’s challenging square with Eris under Cancer and your celestial domain indicates potential burnout or codependent behavior. In either case, you’re forsaking your own needs for the needs or desires of someone or something else. And in either case, this is a toxic and unsustainable model for how to live your life. Self-sacrifice is not always necessary for prosperity.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, forms a favorable sextile with communicative Mercury in Pisces and Capricorn, respectively. With Capricorn’s no-nonsense attitude and Pisces’ whimsical nature, this cosmic alignment helps create an energy conducive to overcoming obstacles in personal relationships. Despite how easy these connections might feel, the only way they’ll survive is by occasionally buckling down for some hard work, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s tense square with Chiron indicates the past coming back to bite you, Gemini. It’s up to you whether you brush it off or let it dig into your skin. The favorable sextile between your ruling planet and Venus offers some helpful good cosmic juju, but it won’t be enough to prevent you from confronting these challenges directly and efficiently.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon moves further into Scorpio as it passes through a brief but potent conjunction with instinctual Haumea. As this dwarf planet’s influence over our inner voice colors the shadows of this restorative lunar phase, the stars urge you to pay attention to what your subconscious is trying to tell you. Give that voice the listening room it deserves.



Leo: July 23 – August 22

As the Sun moves further into Aquarius, it creates an increasingly strong square with Haumea in Scorpio. This alignment seems to suggest a splitting of two halves of you. On the one hand is your creative, adventure-loving spirit. And on the other hand is the part of you that craves success on a cellular level. Combine the two, and you’ll be unstoppable, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, forms an interesting combination of alignments today, Virgo. A sextile between Mercury and Venus promotes greater attention and communication within matters of the heart or wallet. But a square between Chiron and Mercury threatens to hold you back from potential prosperity by convincing you the past is doomed to repeat itself. (Rest assured, stargazer: it really isn’t.)

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus’ two favorable sextiles with Mercury in Capricorn and Uranus retrograde in Taurus point to major transformations, innovations, and healthy rebellious streaks. It’s time to start going after what you want, Libra. You’ve put your needs and desires on the back burner to tend to others’ aspirations for far too long. Now, the stars beckon you to enjoy the warmth of the spotlight.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto’s ongoing conjunction with the Sun makes for an interesting counterpart to its challenging square with Haumea in your celestial domain. Yes, major prosperity awaits. But if you keep stopping to check your progress or gaze longingly in the rearview mirror, you can basically guarantee you won’t get to where you want to go. Keep your eyes on the prize, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

With the Sun and Pluto maintaining their conjunction in curious, eccentric Aquarius, the stars are setting the stage for some major exploration and innovation. Considering your ruling planet, Jupiter retrograde, is holding its position in Gemini, it will become easier than ever to entertain new ideas. But remember, Sagittarius: some skepticism can be a good and beneficial thing.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Mercury and Venus form a favorable sextile in your celestial domain and Pisces as the conjunction between the former planet and your ruling celestial body, Saturn, wanes. This cosmic combination highlighted paths to take (or avoid) to make a positive financial or emotional investment. Now, it’s time to start absorbing the information that will help guide your first steps.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The conjunction between the Sun and Pluto continues in your celestial domain, pushing you closer toward a major transformation or shift in power. Interestingly, Pluto also forms a challenging square with Haumea in Scorpio, indicating you might not feel as confident as you’d like. Sometimes, the guts you need to make the first move don’t show up until after you make it.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The harmonious trine between your ruling planet, Neptune, and Mars retrograde continues in your celestial domain and Cancer. This is a lot of water energy for one cosmic forecast, and this alignment has been holding its position for weeks now. Consider the idea that the obstacles before you haven’t moved because you need to try a different approach to tackling them.

