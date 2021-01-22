Daily Horoscope: January 23, 2021

The moon enters air sign Gemini at 2:43 AM, putting us in a talkative mood—but watch out for arguments as fiery Mars clashes with expansive Jupiter at 2:49 AM. The moon connects with the sun at 10:27 AM, boosting our confidence, and we’re setting boundaries as the moon connects with strict Saturn at 11:19 AM.

Venus connects with dreamy Neptune at 2:49 PM, inspiring a sweet, artistic, and romantic atmosphere. We’re feeling generous as the moon connects with Jupiter at 7:04 PM, but setting firm rules as the sun meets Saturn at 10:01 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Things are moving quickly in your finances as your ruling planet Mars clashes with Jupiter. Venus mingles with Neptune, and people are intrigued by your mysterious glamour. You’re setting firm boundaries in your social life as the sun meets Saturn.

Taurus

Your momentum toward career success accelerates as Mars clashes with Jupiter! Your ruling planet Venus mingles with Neptune, inspiring an easy energy in your social life. The sun meets Saturn, finding you setting some important boundaries concerning your public life.

Gemini

Mars and Jupiter square off, so watch out for arguments. Don’t offer an opinion when you aren’t even sure what the conversation is about! Sweet Venus connects with dreamy Neptune, encouraging kindness. The sun meets Saturn, starting a new cycle in communication and education.

Cancer

Mars clashes with Jupiter, and drama pops up in your social life! But lovely Venus connects with dreamy Neptune, too, inspiring a sweet atmosphere. The sun meets Saturn, encouraging you to get real about your finances, especially when it comes to organizing your debts and taxes.

Leo

Mars and Jupiter square off, finding you restlessly pushing toward your goals: It’s time for your partners to decide if they’ll be along for the ride! Venus connects with dreamy Neptune, inspiring a sweet atmosphere. Boundaries in your relationships are addressed as the sun meets Saturn.

Virgo

Mars clashes with Jupiter, bringing you a big boost in energy and helping you tackle your to-do list. Venus mingles with Neptune, inspiring a sweet, seductive energy that bodes well for your partnerships! The sun meets Saturn, finding you setting important boundaries concerning your schedule.

Libra

Mars clashes with Jupiter, and sparks fly! This is a powerful moment in your love life and creative endeavors. Your ruling planet Venus connects with dreamy Neptune, smoothing over awkward bumps. The sun meets Saturn, and promises are made.

Scorpio

Your ruling planet Mars clashes with Jupiter, sparking a major turning point in your relationships and home life. Venus connects with Neptune, creating a sweet and healing energy. The sun meets Saturn, finding you setting new boundaries concerning your home and privacy.

Sagittarius

Mars clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter today, speeding up discussions. Venus connects with Neptune, inspiring a sweet and sentimental atmosphere. Important discussions about commitment and the future take place as the sun meets taskmaster Saturn.

Capricorn

Mars clashes with Jupiter, creating an exciting energy in your love life and finances! Venus mingles with dreamy Neptune, finding you in a poetic and romantic mood. The sun meets your ruling planet Saturn and you’re setting firm boundaries concerning your budget.

Aquarius

Mars clashes with Jupiter, kicking up plenty of activity at home! You may be moving or expanding things in your living situation in some way. Venus mingles with Neptune, creating a generous atmosphere. The sun meets your ruling planet Saturn, finding you setting firm boundaries!

Pisces

Your ruling planets Jupiter and Neptune are busy today! Mars clashes with Jupiter, finding conversations moving at a fast pace—be mindful about what you agree to! Plus Venus connects with Neptune, encouraging a dreamy, easygoing atmosphere. The sun meets Saturn, which may find you in a shy mood: Catch up on rest!

