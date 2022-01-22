Daily Horoscope: January 23, 2022

An important turning point in Mercury’s retrograde journey takes place as it meets the sun in Aquarius at 5:28 AM: A new perspective of an old idea arrives. The moon in Libra squares off with Venus retrograde in Capricorn at 2:22 PM, finding us reconsidering what’s truly important to us. The moon makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius at 7:26 PM, encouraging plans for the future..

All times ET.

Aries

An important realization can take place in your social life, or on an intellectual level, regarding your hopes and dreams for the future, as Mercury retrograde meets the sun in forward-thinking Aquarius.

Taurus

A critical moment can arrive in your career or reputation today as Mercury retrograde meets the sun in innovative Aquarius. You don’t have to be who people expect you to be. Free yourself, Taurus!

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury is currently retrograde, and today it meets the sun in Aquarius, which could find you reconsidering travel or education plans.

Cancer

Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Aquarius, which may find you reconsidering how you and your partners approach money and other shared resources.

Leo

Mercury retrograde meets your astrological ruler, the sun, in your opposite sign Aquarius today, activating the relationship sector of your chart. You may reconnect with someone from your past or revisit a conversation with a partner.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury is currently retrograde, and it meets the sun in Aquarius today, which may find you reorganizing your schedule or thinking about a habit in a new way. An old project can be revisited.

Libra

Mercury retrograde meets the sun in fellow air sign Aquarius today, which may could you reconnecting with a crush, revisiting a conversation with an established partner, or picking up a creative project you haven’t had time for. You’re thinking in a new way!

Scorpio

An important realization about your home or family can take place today as Mercury retrograde meets the sun in air sign Aquarius. A special reconnection with the past may take place.

Sagittarius

A renegotiation or reconsideration may take place as Mercury, currently retrograde, meets the sun in Aquarius. A previously missed message could arrive, or an idea you hadn’t felt interested in might seem relevant now.

Capricorn

Reconsiderations about your money, belongings, or sense of security can take place today as Mercury meets the sun in Aquarius while on its retrograde journey.

Aquarius

Mercury retrograde meets the sun in your sign today, Aquarius, which may find you in a deeply introspective mood at this time. An important realization about who you are can take place!

Pisces

Make time to rest and connect with your inner voice today, dear Pisces. Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Aquarius, which could find you revisiting an old fantasy.

