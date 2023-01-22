Daily Horoscope: January 23, 2023

The moon meets Saturn in Aquarius at 4:25 AM and Venus in Aquarius at 5:19 AM, encouraging us to reflect on our boundaries and values. We may be setting new standards today. The moon enters creative water sign Pisces at 12:36 PM, inspiring creative self expression. It’s a wonderful time to explore our fantasies and embrace new opportunities!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A shift may take place in your social life as the moon meets Saturn and Venus in Aquarius. A new dynamic within your friendships can begin. The moon enters Pisces, encouraging you to catch up on rest and quality time alone.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon meets Saturn and Venus in Aquarius, which can find you approaching success and leadership in a new way. A reward or recognition of some kind may arrive, and you feel especially popular as the moon enters Pisces.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon meets Saturn and Venus in fellow air sign Aquarius, which could find you exploring a new opportunity. Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Pisces. The public’s attention may come your way!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You may be focused on settling a debt as the moon meets Saturn and Venus in Aquarius. The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces later on, which can find you exploring a new opportunity.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Agreements and future plans can be discussed in your relationships as the moon meets Saturn and Venus in Aquarius. The moon enters Pisces, finding you ready to leave the past behind you.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You might be rearranging your schedule as the moon meets Saturn and Venus in Aquarius. The moon enters Pisces later on, encouraging connection. You may meet someone new, or connect with a partner in some deep and meaningful way!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You could be taking a new approach to your love life or a creative project as the moon meets Saturn and your ruling planet Venus in Aquarius. The moon enters Pisces later on, which can find you switching up your usual routine.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You may be approaching an issue at home or with family in a new way as the moon meets Saturn and Venus in Aquarius. The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces later on, inspiring fun, flirtation, and creativity!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon meets Saturn and Venus in Aquarius, which can find you taking a new approach to communication. You may be in a nostalgic mood as the moon enters Pisces. It’s a lovely time to honor the past!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon meets your ruling planet Saturn and also Venus in Aquarius, which may find you taking a new approach to money. The moon enters Pisces later on, encouraging communication and inspiring your imagination. Your poetic side can shine!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon meets your ruling planet Saturn and also Venus in your zodiac sign, Aquarius, which could find you taking a new approach to everything from love to money. Your leadership skills may come into good use. The moon enters Pisces, too, perhaps bringing your focus to building wealth and security.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon meets Saturn and Venus in Aquarius, encouraging you to set limits on your availability. The moon enters your sign, Pisces, later on, which can find the world on your emotional wavelength. Your creativity and intuition is especially sharp today!