Daily Horoscope: January 23, 2024

We’re able to tend to sensitive topics with maturity and good reason as the moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces at 3:15 AM. Emotional events are reaching peaceful resolutions.

Getting grounded and staying in touch with traditions inspires harmony and respect in relationships as Venus enters Capricorn at 3:50 AM. The coming weeks are a time to cherish the great thought and care that go into the finer things in life, including nature’s gifts. We might realize or reconnect with our appreciation for the beauty and pleasure that aging brings to the material world: Including, but not limited to aged teas, cheeses, and wines. This is another transit we could fall in love with for its big grandma energy!

We’re seeking out creature comfort as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Taurus at 5:13 AM, inviting us to slow down and let ourselves laze around for a bit. The mood can get a bit touchy as the moon opposes Mercury in Capricorn at 3:53 PM and faces off with Mars in Capricorn at 8:44 PM, encouraging us to be active listeners and let feelings sit and linger for a while before trying to solve or reason our way to answers.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for January!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You’re attracting attention and praise as Venus enters Capricorn, activating your chart’s sector of career and social standing. Opportunities and invitations to offer something rather exclusive to your clients or subscribers could arrive over the coming weeks. Conflicting feelings between your personal and professional lives might come up as the moon in Cancer faces off with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn. Try to maintain the boundaries that sustain your energy and motivation to show up as your best self.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You’re reminded why learning and education are an art as Venus enters Capricorn, inspiring you to engage in academic subjects or immerse yourself within a culture that’s overlooked or guarded from excessive outside interference. You could find yourself positioned alongside wise people, or invited to collaborate with and carry on their work. The moon in Cancer also mingles with Jupiter in your sign, nudging you to be more conscious about the way you communicate and connect with others.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Opportunities to deepen bonds arrive as Venus enters Capricorn. You might take turns taking the lead in partnerships (both romantic and professional), and a sense of genuine respect and trust could grow stronger. Reciprocity of financial, energetic, and intellectual resources can lead to official collaborations or partnership over the coming weeks. Discussions about security, values, and expenses could arise as the moon in Cancer also faces off with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, encouraging you to sort out your priorities.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Your relationships invite you to think more critically as Venus enters Capricorn. Philosophical perspectives and political stances could be changing as you consider things from a more global view. Be mindful that partners and close companions might feel guarded or you could be confronted with your own projections as the moon in your sign faces off with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn. You don’t have to abandon your discernment to keep an open mind.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Improving your quality of life could be top of mind as Venus enters Capricorn, nudging you to get rid of the habits, tools, and maybe even relationships that feel toxic or draining to your wellbeing. You could be coming up with ways to materialize the lifestyle you want, investing in services and practices that boost your resilience and protect you from falling into patterns of excessive stress and overworking. The coming weeks are a lovely time to consider integrating new (or traditional) beauty rituals into your routine.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

A sense of grounding and simple joy arrives as Venus enters Capricorn, activating your chart’s place of pleasure, entertainment, and romance. Harmonious and stabilizing connections are taking place, welcoming you to comfortably explore your natural creativity and desires. Invitations to social events come up as the moon in Cancer also faces off with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, though you might find yourself tied up with prior commitments. Honor your word and perhaps opt for a relaxed, intimate get together.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Your planetary ruler, Venus, enters Capricorn today, inviting you to feel at one with nature over the coming weeks. Conscientiousness of how you’re building your home, family, and daily rhythm finds you more deliberate about your lifestyle choices—when you rise and sleep, the cleaning rituals you bless your home with, and the resources you gather and assimilate for your body and living space, for example. What you choose to say no to or leave out from all of these choices is a significant part of cultivating a more harmonious foundation for yourself. You could feel more at peace as you align your work and daily habits with traditions connected to the land or passed down by wise elders.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Opportunities to feed your mind with ideas of substance and connect with the people in your neighborhood (or social media feed) could arise over the next several weeks as Venus enters Capricorn. It’s also a great time to go outside for some fresh air, get grounded, and nurture your relationship with the outdoor environment around you. Traditional skills and hobbies could be a fun way to work with your hands if you find yourself looking for something interesting to learn. Spiritual connections may be unfolding in your partnerships, or perhaps a teacher-student relationship is deepening as the moon in Cancer mingles with Jupiter in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Venus enters Capricorn today, welcoming you to notice the pricelessness of relationships, particularly with family or family of choice. You may be discovering a hefty value in connecting with your past and your ancestors over the coming weeks. An interest in natural resources and real estate could come up as well, inviting you to consult with your elders or pay attention to revered landmarks. Emotionally supportive discussions take place as the moon in Cancer mingles with Jupiter in Taurus, encouraging you to believe in yourself and your work.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your communication skills are getting polished and refined as Venus enters your sign today. People can sense an eloquence about you now, and your desires and boundaries are voiced with grace. It’s a nice time to re-evaluate your style and how you want to express yourself through fashion or writing. Partners might be looking for emotional comfort and support from you as the moon opposes Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, nudging you to listen more and say less. This could be helpful if you’re feeling like you don’t have the capacity to offer advice, in which case, be forward and realistic about the ways you can tend to others’ needs.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

You’re feeling productive and well-grounded as the moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces, helping you sail through your daily work and routines with ease! You might feel called to prioritize catching up on beauty sleep and giving yourself the gift of solitude as Venus enters Capricorn. Getting in touch with yourself through meditation or tracking your dreams is higher up on your list of desires during Venus’s transit through the grounding earth sign Capricorn, encouraging you to preserve your precious energy for spiritual cultivation. An interest in collecting tools of a cultural tradition or beautiful antiques and mysterious artifacts might also arise over the coming weeks.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

The moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces and your creativity is helping you come up with solutions that hold water. You’re approaching teaching moments in an artful way! Harmonious connections take place in your social life as Venus enters Capricorn today. Your knowledge and presence are met with grace and opportunities to foster genuine bonds arise within your community over the coming weeks. The supportive links you’re making now can become a solid bridge to your hopes and dreams.