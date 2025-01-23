Daily Horoscope: January 23, 2025

A challenging square between Mercury and Eris in Capricorn and Aries points toward potential conflict with the status quo. The cosmos is forcing you to confront the problem areas in your old ways of thinking, and understandably, this can get uncomfortable. Fortunately, Mercury is also forming an auspicious trine with Uranus retrograde in Taurus, providing a celestial boost toward innovation and rebellion. Standing up for yourself when it goes directly against things you’ve said or done in the past doesn’t always feel good, stargazer. But that makes it no less important. Keep an open mind.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The tense square between Mars retrograde and Eris in Cancer and your celestial domain continues. Paired with the same challenging alignment between Eris and Mercury, all cosmic signs point to a dire need to brainstorm new solutions around the problems you’re facing. Your old tricks and techniques clearly aren’t working the way they used to, Aries, and that’s okay.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus flies through a brief but potent trine with the waning crescent Moon in Pisces and Scorpio, respectively. Your ruling planet’s Pisces placement increases intuition and sensitivity in matters of the heart or wallet. Meanwhile, the Moon’s trek through Scorpio amps up your perception of interpersonal power dynamics. The way forward is clear, Taurus. You just have to move.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The square between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Eris increases the potential for conflict, particularly when it comes to pushing back against the status quo. The right people will never fault you for doing things to better your well-being, Gemini. If they’re reluctant to see you thrive, then maybe it’s time to consider whether it’s worth keeping them around.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body, the waning crescent Moon, forms a fleeting but powerful trine with Venus in Pisces. Paired with the Moon’s placement in Scorpio, the stars seem to be tuning your intuition into the power flow of your relationships so that you can improve upon the existing dynamics. But remember: this requires brutal honesty of others and yourself, Cancer.



Leo: July 23 – August 22

The opposition between the Sun and Mars retrograde finally wanes as your ruling celestial body continues its conjunction with Pluto in Aquarius. You’ve had time to marinate in your feelings, Leo. But you can’t keep licking your wounds forever. It’s time to dust yourself off and get back out there. What’s one minor setback in the long journey that is your life?

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s square with Eris outlines the problems that your ruling planet’s trine with Uranus retrograde promises to fix. Discovering that an old belief, habit, or behavior is actually toxic or has outgrown you can be unsettling at first. The stars urge you to keep in mind that familiarity can often breed more contempt than comfort. Lean into this change.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet, Venus, forms a harmonious trine with the waning crescent Moon in Pisces and Scorpio. Two water sign placements heighten emotional awareness a bit more than your air-ruled self is typically comfortable with. But this is no time to stick your head in the sand and ignore your feelings, Libra. The truth can and will always outrun you.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waning crescent Moon and Venus form a fleeting but potent trine in your celestial domain and Pisces, respectively. This cosmic alignment suggests a greater awareness of emotional connections and power dynamics. If there are problem areas in your relationship, now would be an ideal time to start looking for potential solutions. They won’t appear on their own.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The trine between Jupiter retrograde and Makemake retrograde continues in Gemini and Libra. Under this alignment, the importance of self-care increases. The environment you foster within your own mind is just as important as the environment you foster to please and impress others externally. Find the courage to love yourself radically, and the right people will naturally flock to you.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Mercury continues to influence your cosmic forecast as it forms two notable alignments under your celestial domain. Its square with Eris highlights traditions and habits that could use some revisiting. Mercury’s trine with Uranus retrograde brings up the rear, pushing you to find the confidence to innovate and explore new ways of doing things. The old approach isn’t always the best approach.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The trine between your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, and Mercury in Taurus and Capricorn invites you to find new ways to achieve your goals. Success is not linear, and no two paths to prosperity are the same. Instead of obsessively comparing the shape and scope of your journey to someone else’s, start narrowing your focus. You only have your road to navigate.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Venus and Mars retrograde begin to form an auspicious trine in your celestial domain and Cancer, increasing emotional awareness and sensitivity. This is especially helpful as Mars retrograde throws wrenches in our plans and sticks in our spokes. Pay attention to these mishaps. More importantly, pay attention to your emotional responses to them. What is your subconscious trying to tell you?

