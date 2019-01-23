Daily Horoscope: January 24, 2019

The moon in Virgo clashes with Jupiter at 12:41 AM—we’re in a good mood, but there could be some exaggeration taking place! Communication planet Mercury enters Aquarius at 12:50 AM, finding us taking a cool, logical approach. The moon clashes with love and beauty planet Venus at 3:27 AM, and our cravings act up. The moon connects with Pluto at 8:50 AM, encouraging us to tap into our power.



All times EST.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Communication planet Mercury enters your sign today, Aquarius, boosting your mental acuity. The eclipse earlier this week may have found you lost for words, but they are coming to you now.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You’re very psychic, Pisces, but your intuitive powers get an extra boost as Mercury enters Aquarius today! Secrets are shared.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Communication planet Mercury enters intellectual air sign Aquarius today, and you’re eager to share ideas and network. Your social circle is expanding, and this is a wonderful time to reach out to friends.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, finding you in a playful mood—but your focus is also on work as Mercury enters Aquarius and brings plenty of news and meetings your way.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, inspiring you to travel! You’re in a curious mood, eager to learn and study. A new pile of books is sure to end up in your apartment soon!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Virgo brings plenty of messages your way today, Cancer, and communication planet Mercury entering Aquarius revs up your intuitive abilities and encourages you to speak about topics that are often uncomfortable to broach.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Communication planet Mercury enters your opposite sign Aquarius today, Leo, finding your partners in a talkative mood—expect plenty of conversations to unfold over the next three or so weeks!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is your sign, Virgo, urging you to focus on self-care. Your ruling planet Mercury enters Aquarius, bringing you work opportunities and encouraging you to get organized.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Communication planet Mercury enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, bringing lots of flirtatious messages and party invitations your way—have fun!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

A boost in communication in your home and family life arrives as Mercury enters Aquarius. Talking about your boundaries is important at this time—and so is reflecting on your past.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Communication planet Mercury enters logical Aquarius today, activating the sector of your chart that rules your mind, making you absolutely unbeatable in any debates—enjoy!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Mercury, the planet of the mind, enters Aquarius today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules finances. You’re not only talking about money, but self-worth, too.

