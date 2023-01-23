Daily Horoscope: January 24, 2023

We might feel impatient as the moon in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini at 2:56 AM, and especially chatty as the moon connects with Mercury in Capricorn at 4:59 AM. Surprising feelings may pop up as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus at 12:43 PM. The sun in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries at 8:30 PM, inspiring an expansive, jovial atmosphere! We can feel especially optimistic, confident, and adventurous.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Pisces squares off with your ruling planet Mars, now in Gemini, which might find you feeling restless. Try not to overbook your schedule. The sun in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in your sign, Aries, perhaps finding you connecting with an exciting social circle.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Pisces connects with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, which can find you experimenting with something unexpected and exciting. Great success may be won as the sun in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Pisces connects with your ruling planet Mercury in Capricorn, which can find you having productive discussions about money. The sun in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries, and you may be connecting with an exciting community.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Pisces connects with Mercury in Capricorn, encouraging communication in your partnerships. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you unexpectedly running into a friend. The sun in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries, perhaps coinciding with exciting career success!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Pisces connects with Mercury in Capricorn, encouraging a focused and productive atmosphere that’s great for problem solving. The sun in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries, finding you having an exciting discussion with a partner or meeting someone who inspires you.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Pisces connects with your ruling planet Mercury in Capricorn, encouraging communication and understanding. Unexpected opportunities arise as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus. The sun in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries, which can find you stepping out of your comfort zone and resolving a tricky problem.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You might reconnect with the past as the moon in Pisces connects with Mercury in Capricorn. This could be a good time to get organized at home! The sun in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring generosity and open-mindedness in your partnerships.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Pisces squares off with your ruling planet Mars, now in Gemini, inspiring passion! You may run into someone unexpectedly as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus. The sun in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries, perhaps finding you upgrading something regarding your living situation.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You may be confronting an issue head-on as the moon in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini. Money might be a topic of discussion as the moon connects with Mercury in Capricorn. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus, finding you switching up your routine. Exciting news and invitations may come your way as the sun in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini, which could find you feeling impatient, but an easygoing energy flows around communication as the moon connects with Mercury in Capricorn. A fantastic gift—or news about money—could come your way as the sun in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in intuitive water sign Pisces connects with logical Mercury in Capricorn, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice. The moon connects with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which can find you reconnecting with the past in some unexpected way. The sun in your zodiac sign, Aquarius, connects with Jupiter in Aries, perhaps bringing inspiring news.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in your sign, Pisces, squares off with Mars in Gemini, which may find you addressing an issue at home. Your social life could be busy as the moon connects with Mercury in Capricorn, and surprising news might arrive as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus. You can be turning a dream into reality as the sun in Aquarius connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries.