Daily Horoscope: January 24, 2024

We’re met with pleasant surprises as the moon in Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus at 5:24 AM. We could also be making some bold moves in a seek for more security. We’re feeling receptive to others as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 5:58 PM. Boundaries are fluid and intimacy is rising.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Unexpected praise and shows of appreciation could come your way as the moon in Cancer links up with Uranus in Taurus. You might feel rewarded for the care and love you pour into your personal and professional lives.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Pleasantly surprising conversations arise as the moon in Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus. People feel comforted by your words and the knowledge you can offer. Your daily route might also take you somewhere new and unexpected, or perhaps you’re furthering your skills and education.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

An unmet need or desire could put your imagination to work as the moon in Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring inventive thinking and a search for more resources. The concept of deserving could arise, encouraging you to be mindful of your cognitive blind spots. You may propose some enticing pitches or marketing ideas as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces; people want to know more about what you’re offering or what you’re doing behind the scenes.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Others might surprise you today with unexpected gestures of love and kindness as the moon in Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus. Someone might be trying to win your heart or remind you why you’re special to them. Friendships and collaborative relationships could be deepening, too. The possibilities of the future feel promising as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces. Invitations to join a community that further develops your philosophical views and practices could be arriving!

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Brilliant ideas could surface in a dream or while you’re deep in thought today as the moon in Cancer links up with Uranus in Taurus. Discussions about a career move or promotional campaigns may also be happening, behind closed doors.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Receptivity and understanding flow in your relationships today as the moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces. Friends and partners could have captivating stories to share and you might be inspired to go on an adventure together!

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

People can feel inspired by the creativity of what you do or feel very connected to you and your work as the moon in Cancer aligns with Neptune in Pisces. Praise might come your way for the goals you dedicate yourself to, or you might be met with support to accomplish something.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Partners or your closest companions could help you connect the dots and make better sense of philosophical or political perspectives as the moon in Cancer links up with Uranus in Taurus. They might have some brilliant ideas to share or inspire you to act compassionately.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Tender moments could arise with family as the moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging empathy and heart-to-heart conversations. Boundaries are more fluid at this time and resources or private feelings might be shared with less caution. Be mindful about how you approach these matters if you find yourself in the midst of business deals or discussions.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your relationships can inspire you to be more spontaneous today as the moon in Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus. You could have fun trying something new with partners, or you might find freedom of expression in the presence of a lover! It’s a lovely time for a date!

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

You might decide to shake things up in your routines and work today as the moon in Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus. Surprises could pop up at home or you may feel the need to make more space in your environment to help you think more clearly and rest at ease. Decluttering or repurposing an area in your living space might be in order.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Magical ideas are conceived as the moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces. Something beautiful is taking root in your imagination. It’s a lovely time to immerse yourself within a story or share one through art.