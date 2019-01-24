Daily Horoscope: January 25, 2019

The moon in Libra connects with Mercury at 1:56 AM and people are in a chatty mood. The moon connects with the sun at 7:48 AM, creating an easygoing energy. Mars connects with Jupiter at 12:53 PM—we are moving at full speed, feeling confident and fearless. Anything is possible! Just watch out for tempers. The moon clashes with Saturn at 11:10 PM, showing us our limits.



All times EST.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, encouraging you to look at the big picture. Exciting journeys and meetings take place as Mars and Jupiter connect. It’s a great time to push a conversation forward.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Action planet Mars connects with your ruling planet Jupiter today, bringing excitement and movement to your finances and career! But you will have to confront some fears, too. Remember, Pisces: You can ask your friends for help!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Libra lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, and your ruling planet Mars connects with lucky Jupiter to bring you fantastic opportunities and exciting journeys!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Mars connects with Jupiter today, finding you plowing through emotionally sticky situations. It’s a good day to get it all out! Punch a punching bag or have a good cry. Things are moving—and fast!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, Gemini, bringing fun and flirtatious vibes your way! Mars and Jupiter mingle, making this an exciting time to connect with your partners and network.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Libra lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, Cancer, but you’re in a very busy mood and work is calling. Important things are getting done! There’s progress in your career.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Fiery Mars connects with lucky Jupiter, and everything is moving so quickly! There’s a passionate energy in the air, but the vibe can also be over-the-top or even quick to anger. Stay grounded—and enjoy the adventure and romance that come your way!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Mars and Jupiter connect today, pushing things forward. Issues you’ve been feeling emotional about—or even frightened of—can be transformed by your power today. The moon in Libra asks you to reflect on your values.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

This is a very exciting day in your relationships, Libra—things are moving along quickly and you’ll have conversations that open new doors. The moon is in your sign, encouraging you to listen to your heart.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your ruling planet Mars connects with lucky Jupiter today, Scorpio, pushing things forward in your finances and work—especially concerning your day job and the gigs you take on!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Your ruling planet Jupiter makes an exciting connection with action planet Mars today, bringing you plenty of romance and creativity! The moon in Libra also bodes well for your social life, but watch out for obstacles late in the evening.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

As action planet Mars connects with Jupiter, the planet of abundance, you find yourself moving at full speed. Your head and heart are aligned, you’re trusting your intuition, and moving toward a goal that will bring wellbeing to your life—even if it means you have an argument today!

