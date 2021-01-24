Daily Horoscope: January 25, 2021

The moon in Gemini connects with the planet of the mind, Mercury, at 2:17 AM, encouraging communication, but it’s our intuition that takes the lead as the moon enters Cancer at 1:52 PM!

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters Cancer today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. It’s a wonderful time to spruce up your living space! Toss out what you no longer need. Enjoy a delicious meal!

Taurus

The moon enters Cancer today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart. This is a powerful time not just for collecting information, but for getting clear on what you think and feel!

Gemini

The moon enters Cancer today, lighting up the financial sector of your chart. This is a great time to review your budget, and to think about how you can bring in more abundance!

Cancer

The moon enters your sign today, Cancer! The world is on your emotional wavelength! It’s a fantastic time to do all the things you love: eat great food, have a good laugh and a good cry, and enjoy your home.

Leo

The moon enters Cancer today, illuminating a private, sensitive sector of your chart: Today is for snuggling under cozy covers and watching your favorite movies, your phone’s ringer turned off!

Virgo

The moon enters Cancer today, lighting up the friendship sector of your chart. This is a great time to network and connect with people who share your hobbies and interests.

Libra

The moon enters Cancer today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and life in public. Make time to reflect on what you want your reputation and your legacy to be!

Scorpio

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, lighting up the travel and education sector of your chart: You’re eager to expand your mind and expand your reach!

Sagittarius

The moon enters Cancer and asks you if you’re ready to release the past! This can mean accepting or offering an apology, or paying off a debt.

Capricorn

The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and finding you learning more about your partner’s perspectives. It’s a great day to connect and share ideas!

Aquarius

The moon enters Cancer today, encouraging you to get organized! It’s a great time to tackle your to-do list, spruce up your work space, or reflect on your daily habits and think about how you want to change your routine.

Pisces

You’re in a romantic mood today as the moon enters Cancer! This is a wonderful time to snuggle up with someone special, have fun with friends, or make some art! Enjoy yourself, Pisces!

