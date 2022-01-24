Daily Horoscope: January 25, 2022

The moon in Scorpio squares off with Mercury retrograde in Aquarius at 12:51 AM and then the sun in Aquarius at 8:41 AM, which could find us eager to communicate or perhaps figuring out a new course of action. The moon connects with Jupiter in Pisces at 9:01 AM, inspiring generosity.

The moon opposes Uranus in earth sign Taurus at 5:52 PM, which might stir up some surprising emotions. We can feel especially affectionate as the moon connects with Venus retrograde in Capricorn at 6:41 PM. Mercury re-enters Capricorn while on its retrograde journey at 10:05 PM, finding us revisiting an idea or conversation.

All times ET.

Aries

Mercury retrogrades back into Capricorn today, which may find you revisiting a conversation concerning your career. The moon in Scorpio finds you reflecting on finances, especially themes like debts, taxes, or money you share with partners.

Taurus

Mercury re-enters fellow earth sign Capricorn today while on its retrograde journey: A long-lost message from far away could come your way. Travel or education plans might be reworked. The moon in your opposite sign Scorpio can also find you considering someone else’s perspective.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury re-enters Capricorn today, which may find you reconsidering financial issues, especially money you share with partners. The moon in Scorpio encourages you to get reorganized!

Cancer

Conversations with partners can be revisited as Mercury retrogrades back into your opposite sign Capricorn. The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio inspires romance and a playful, creative atmosphere.

Leo

You may be revisiting projects you had set aside or temporarily reverting to an old schedule as Mercury retrogrades back into Capricorn. Things are likely being reorganized. The moon in Scorpio encourages you to focus on home and family.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury retrogrades back into fellow earth sign Capricorn, which could find you reconnecting with something or someone who makes you happy! The moon in Scorpio encourages communication.

Libra

You may be reconnecting with the past as Mercury retrogrades back into Capricorn. You may be reconsidering a conversation or plan concerning your family or living situation. The moon in Scorpio can also find you focused on finances.

Scorpio

Plans and details may be revised as Mercury re-enters Capricorn today. A message you’ve been waiting for could finally arrive. The moon in your sign finds the world on your emotional wavelength.

Sagittarius

Conversations or plans concerning money can be revisited as Mercury re-enters Capricorn. Make time to rest as the moon moves through Scorpio.

Capricorn

Communication planet Mercury re-enters your sign today while on its retrograde journey, which could find you considering things from a new perspective. Your focus may also be on friendship today as the moon moves through Scorpio.

Aquarius

Carve out time for more rest as Mercury re-enters Capricorn while on its retrograde journey. The moon in Scorpio finds you dreaming big when it comes to your career: Reflect on what you want your legacy to be.

Pisces

Messenger planet Mercury retrogrades back into Capricorn, which could find you connecting with old friends. News from afar, travel plans, and educational goals may also be on your mind as the moon moves through fellow water sign Scorpio.

