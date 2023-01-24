Daily Horoscope: January 25, 2023

A whimsical energy flows as the moon and dreamy Neptune meet in Pisces at 2:42 AM! The moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 11:12 AM, encouraging us to tap into our inner power, and we can feel especially courageous as the moon enters Aries at 1:48 PM. The moon meets Jupiter in Aries at 10:18 PM, inspiring generosity. The moon connects with the sun in Aquarius at 11:59 PM, boding well for teamwork and experimentation.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Aries, encouraging you to get in touch with your feelings and meet your emotional needs! The moon meets Jupiter in Aries, which can find you feeling lucky, and the moon connects with the sun in Aquarius, boding well for your social life.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You could be connecting with influential, powerful people as the moon in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn! Make time to rest as the moon enters Aries. The moon connects with the sun in Aquarius, which can find you dreaming up exciting plans for your career or your relationship to the public.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Creativity abounds as the moon and Neptune meet in Pisces. Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Aries, and exciting introductions can take place as the moon meets Jupiter in Aries and connects with the sun in Aquarius.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon and Neptune meet in fellow water sign Pisces, which can find you having a philosophical breakthrough. Your attention turns to your career as the moon enters Aries, and plenty of attention and success could arrive as the moon meets Jupiter, also in Aries!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, which may find you embarking on an exciting new adventure. New opportunities arise as the moon meets Jupiter in Aries. The mood is particularly expansive and adventurous! The moon connects with the sun in Aquarius, boding well for connection and partnership.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A whirlwind romance could arrive as the moon and Neptune meet in Pisces! The moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring passion. Your attention can turn to finances as the moon enters Aries.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Aries, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! Chance meetings and inspiring discussions can take place as the moon meets Jupiter in Aries. Fun and creativity flow as the moon connects with the sun in Aquarius.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

A creative breakthrough can take place as the moon and Neptune meet in Pisces. The moon enters Aries, which could find you reorganizing your schedule. Be careful not to overbook yourself as the moon meets Jupiter in Aries.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You might be in a particularly sensitive mood as the moon and Neptune meet in Pisces, but you’re ready to party as the moon enters fellow fire sign Aries. The moon meets your ruling planet Jupiter, also in Aries, inspiring fun and flirtation!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Pisces connects with Pluto in your zodiac sign, Capricorn, encouraging you to reflect on the power dynamics in your social life. The moon enters Aries later on, perhaps bringing your focus to home and family.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Aries, encouraging communication, and big news might be shared as the moon meets Jupiter, also in Aries. The moon connects with the sun in your zodiac sign, Aquarius, inspiring confidence and creativity!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon meets your ruling planet Neptune in your zodiac sign, Pisces, which can find you connecting with your intuition or imagination in some meaningful way. Your focus turns to money as the moon enters Aries, and themes like abundance and generosity are at the top of your mind as the moon meets your other ruling planet Jupiter, also in Aries.