Daily Horoscope: January 26, 2021

The moon in Cancer mingles with wildcard Uranus at 2:49 AM, finding us sitting with surprising feelings, and we’re taking unexpected turns as the sun clashes with unruly Uranus at 7:48 AM. The moon connects with warrior Mars at 8:17 AM, bringing a boost in energy.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon in Cancer finds you eager to get cozy at home, but some unexpected shifts in your financial situation find you wired and eager to rethink how you approach everything!

Taurus

The moon in Cancer opens up communication today, Taurus, and you’re saying some surprising things! You’re shifting direction in your career.

Gemini

The moon in Cancer finds you focused on finances today, but unexpected news and major philosophical breakthroughs also take place as the sun clashes with the planet of liberation, Uranus.

Cancer

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer! Make time to reflect on your emotional needs. Shifts are taking place in your social life as the sun clashes with Uranus. It’s time to free yourself from relationships with people who don’t invest in you like you do in them.

Leo

The moon in Cancer lights up a very private sector of your chart, encouraging you to catch up on rest today. Unexpected shifts take place in your career and in your relationships—keep an open mind!

Virgo

The moon in Cancer finds you in a social mood! You’re busy reorganizing things today as the sun clashes with Uranus: You’re freeing yourself from obligations and rethinking your schedule.

Libra

The moon in Cancer lights up the career sector of your chart today, finding you reflecting on your goals and reputation. You’re also breaking free from limiting creative and romantic partnerships.

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, finding you in an adventurous mood, and some unexpected surprises come your way, especially at home and in your relationships.

Sagittarius

The moon in Cancer finds you reflecting on closure today, Sagittarius. Unexpected changes in your routine take place as the sun clashes with Uranus—this is a fantastic moment to rewrite your daily schedule!

Capricorn

The moon is in your opposite sign Cancer, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Unexpected shifts take place in your love life and finances as the sun clashes with Uranus.

Aquarius

The moon in Cancer finds you reflecting on your daily habits, and you’re ready to rearrange how things are done, especially at home, as the sun clashes with your ruling planet Uranus.

Pisces

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules love and celebration—fun! Unexpected news is likely to arrive as the sun clashes with Uranus.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.