Daily Horoscope: January 26, 2022

The moon in Scorpio squares off with strict Saturn in Aquarius at 12:42 AM, encouraging us to set boundaries. Intuitions and imaginations can be especially strong as moon connects with dreamy Neptune in water sign Pisces at 11:47 AM. The moon mingles with power planet Pluto in Capricorn at 9:10 PM, encouraging us to be honest with ourselves about how we feel.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Scorpio could find you in an intense mood today, Aries. This is a powerful time to forgive and forget, or to settle a debt. Radical change can take place!

Taurus

Your focus may be on relationship today as the moon moves through Scorpio. Deep, philosophical conversations can take place as the moon mingles with the planet of secrets, Pluto, in fellow earth sign Capricorn.

Gemini

The moon in Scorpio finds you eager to get organized today, and creativity flows as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation.

Cancer

You’re feeling especially romantic and imaginative as the moon in Scorpio mingles with Neptune in Pisces. Deep connections can form as the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn.

Leo

The moon in Scorpio finds you eager to get cozy at home and connect with family. It’s a lovely time to connect with your spiritual practice as the moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces.

Virgo

The moon in Scorpio illuminates the commutation sector of your chart, and deep and meaningful conversations can take place as the moon mingles with power planet Pluto in Capricorn and mystical Neptune in Pisces.

Libra

Your focus may be on finances today as the moon moves through Scorpio. A creative solution can find you tackling your to-do list with ease as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces.

Scorpio

The moon is in your sign today, Scorpio, and it connects with Neptune in Pisces, which can inspire creativity and romance! The moon also connects with your ruling planet Pluto, currently in Capricorn, perhaps finding you doing some deep, meaningful research.

Sagittarius

The moon in Scorpio encourages you to slow down and rest today, Sagittarius. It’s a lovely time to connect with your spiritual practice as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces.

Capricorn

The moon in Scorpio finds you focused on your social life today, and you may be setting some important boundaries and sharing your expectations as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius.

Aquarius

You may be reflecting on what sort of leader you want to be and what changes you want to make in your career as the moon in Scorpio squares off with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign,.

Pisces

Inspiration flows as the moon in fellow water sign Scorpio mingles with your ruling planet Neptune, which is currently in your sign, Pisces. You can connect with powerful people as the moon contacts Pluto in Capricorn.

