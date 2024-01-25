Daily Horoscope: January 26, 2024

We’re met with some inconveniences as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus at 4:19 PM, encouraging us to be resourceful or make peace with what’s out of our control.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You might feel entertained and inspired by witnessing how resourceful your friends and allies can be as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus. A passion project or collaborative effort can make unexpected headway today thanks to an endorsement.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Discussions about rules and respect could come up in your home or with family as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to see where others are coming from before trying to reach conclusions. Travel arrangements might also be in the works. Reunions with long distant family members could be happening or work and school could require a trip.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

You could feel quite surprised by something you’re learning as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Sensationalism abounds! Lack of experience, wisdom, or healing could be apparent in conversations today. It might be hard not to take offense to other people’s views, reminding you to consider whether their words and ways are more about them than anyone else.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

The moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to be conscious of boundaries and the desire to over share in your social circle. Gossip could also be circulating in your relationships (platonic or romantic), inviting you to make the mature choice and only reveal what’s yours to share. Speak for yourself.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

You might feel like going for shock-factor to get someone’s attention today as the moon in your sign clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Stay true to yourself and the right people will be by your side to listen. Be explicit and let your partners (romantic or professional) know if you need their ear or there’s something you need their help with.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

You could witness your rebellious (or adventurous) side coming out as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Wild daydreams may surface, offering you the chance to blow past your limits in ways that are much more challenging in your waking life. Perhaps a breakthrough is unfolding!

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Your friends and allies are supporting you to let go of your past as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Connecting with the innocence of your inner child could be radically healing and life-affirming today.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Be mindful about power struggles today. Ultimatums may arise as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Discussions about meeting others half way might need to be had.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Things might not go according to plan today as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you not to put all your eggs in one basket. Timelines might be thrown off or results may not be what you want them to be yet. Try to make peace with the fact that none of us live in an idealistic world and be mindful that perfectionism is a relative of procrastination.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might feel distracted from your commitments today as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Rather than trying to override your needs through willpower, take some time to enjoy the simple pleasure of being in your body (move it, nourish it, and show appreciation for it), then take care of the responsibilities that need your attention. Find ways to weave in some stretches, snacks, and pauses if you’re not able to simply drop everything to nurture your needs first.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

The moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus and you’re confronted with shadows of your past. It’s understandable to want to be different from others, though you might end up isolating yourself if you try too hard. Have courage to be yourself and co-exist with the people that accompany you in life.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

A surprise message or invite could come your way as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus. You might be too tired to ignore distractions and focus on your daily routines or work. Give your brain a break if you can.