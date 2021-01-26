Daily Horoscope: January 27, 2021

The moon in Cancer connects with dreamy Neptune at 1:57 AM, boosting creativity and intuition. The moon opposes Venus, the planet of love and values, at 10:36 AM, finding us exploring sensitivities and self-esteem issues. The moon opposes Pluto at 12:55 PM, and power struggles are exposed.

Aries

You used to fantasize the future…and here you are now, Aries. Is it what you thought it would be? Write a letter to your past self as the moon moves through psychic Cancer.

Taurus

You’re having hard conversations today as the moon in sensitive Cancer opposes Venus and the lord of the underworld, Pluto. You don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, but you have to be honest, too.

Gemini

The moon in Cancer finds you reflecting on finances, security, and comfort. Intense feelings concerning these themes are confronted as the moon opposes Venus and Pluto.

Cancer

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer, finding the world on your emotional wavelength—watch out for very intense emotions bubbling up for your partners!

Leo

The moon in Cancer encourages you to slow down and rest. The moon opposes transformative Pluto and sweet Venus, pushing you to drop a bad habit.

Virgo

The moon in Cancer finds you reflecting on your social life. Drama may pop up in your circle as the moon opposes Venus and Pluto. Self-esteem and control issues are confronted.

Libra

The moon in Cancer lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career and life in public, but important changes at home also demand your attention. You’re releasing the past as the moon opposes Pluto and your ruling planet, Venus.

Scorpio

The moon in Cancer finds you in a philosophical mood today! Intense conversations take place as the moon opposes your ruling planet Pluto. Control issues are tested.

Sagittarius

The moon in Cancer finds you in a sensitive mood today, Sagittarius. Intense conversations concerning money take place, especially regarding debts, taxes, inheritances, and shared resources.

Capricorn

The moon is in your opposite sign Cancer today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and intense conversations about your feelings take place as the moon opposes sweet Venus and the lord of the underworld, Pluto.

Aquarius

The moon in Cancer finds you busy tackling your to-do list today, Aquarius, but you’d be wise to slow down and schedule some rest. Avoid burn-out!

Pisces

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer creates a flirtatious atmosphere today! An over-the-top romantic and artistically inspired mood flows as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Neptune. Just watch out for drama in your social life as the moon opposes Venus and Pluto.

