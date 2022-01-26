Daily Horoscope: January 27, 2022

The moon in Scorpio connects with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn at 12:28 AM, which could find us revisiting a conversation. The moon enters Sagittarius at 2:34 AM, inspiring a jovial atmosphere! The moon squares off with Jupiter in Pisces at 1:02 PM, perhaps stirring up big emotions. The moon connects with the sun in Aquarius at 3:47 PM, encouraging confidence and creativity.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, finding you eager to plan your next adventure. Spiritual exploration may be a theme as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Pisces. Exciting social connections can form as the moon mingles with the sun in Aquarius!

Taurus

The moon enters Sagittarius, finding you focused on finances, especially resources you share with partners. You can make progress toward a career goal, dear Taurus!

Gemini

The moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Inspiring conversations can take place as the moon connects with the sun in fellow air sign Aquarius.

Cancer

You’re busy getting organized today as the moon enters Sagittarius. Big plans can be dreamed up as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Pisces—just be careful not to over-schedule yourself!

Leo

Deep intimacy is possible as the moon in Sagittarius squares off with Jupiter in Pisces, and an easy energy flows around connecting with partners as the moon mingles with the sun in your opposite sign Aquarius.

Virgo

The moon enters Sagittarius today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. The moon connects with the brilliant sun in Aquarius, which can help you get your personal space and routine organized!

Libra

The moon enters Sagittarius today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. Try not to overbook your schedule as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Pisces. Fun may be on the way as the moon mingles with the sun in fellow air sign Aquarius.

Scorpio

The moon in Sagittarius illuminates the financial sector of your chart today. You’re in the mood to indulge yourself with a treat, dear Scorpio! Just try not to over-spend as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Pisces.

Sagittarius

The moon is in your sign today, Sagittarius, encouraging you to focus on self love! Big emotions may surface as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter in sensitive Pisces, but easy communication flows as the moon connects with the sun in Aquarius.

Capricorn

The moon enters Sagittarius today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Your imagination may be especially creative, or your intuition particularly sensitive, as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Pisces.

Aquarius

You’re in the mood to socialize as the moon enters Sagittarius. Be careful not to over-spend as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Pisces. You can feel especially supported as you pursue your dreams when the moon connects with the sun, which is currently in your sign, Aquarius.

Pisces

The moon enters Sagittarius today, finding you especially focused on your career or reputation. You may feel like you’re growing out of your old position as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter, which is currently in your sign, Pisces!

