Daily Horoscope: January 27, 2023

We’re setting boundaries as the moon in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 10:13 AM, and could be challenging the status quo as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 4:01 PM! Our determination is strong as the moon enters Taurus at 6:42 PM, and the moon in Taurus connects with Venus in Pisces at 8:56 PM, inspiring collaboration.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your focus may turn to finances, security, and comfort as the moon enters earth sign Taurus. The moon mingles with Venus in Pisces, inspiring you to find a way to make your biggest fantasies come true!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters your zodiac sign today, Taurus, encouraging you to get in touch with your feelings and take care of your emotional needs. The moon connects with your ruling planet Venus, now in Pisces, which can find you making valuable social connections.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters Taurus, encouraging you to slow down and rest. The fruits of your labor may be very sweet indeed as the moon mingles with Venus in Pisces! Attention for your hard work may come your way.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your attention can turn to your social life as the moon enters Taurus, and you could feel quite popular as the moon connects with Venus in Pisces. An inspiring, meaningful conversation takes place.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You and a partner may be reaching an important agreement as the moon in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius. Your focus can turn to your career or your life in the public eye as the moon enters Taurus.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring a dynamic, passionate atmosphere. The moon enters Taurus, which can find you exploring a new opportunity. The moon connects with Venus in Pisces, boding well for communication in your relationships.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You and your partners may discuss financial matters as the moon enters Taurus. The moon connects with your ruling planet Venus in Pisces, inspiring a collaborative atmosphere. You could be settling a debt or releasing the past in some significant way.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

An intense discussion or big change in your routine may take place as the moon in Aries squares off with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Taurus, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and the moon connects with Venus in Pisces, inspiring romance!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring a productive atmosphere for communication, and you might be reorganizing your schedule as the moon enters Taurus. The moon connects with Venus in Pisces, perhaps finding you busy redecorating your space.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, which can find you confronting an important issue in your personal life. But you’re ready to have fun as the moon enters Taurus, and sweet messages may arrive as the moon mingles with Venus in Pisces.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with your ruling planet Saturn in your sign, Aquarius, which can inspire productive discussions about the future. The moon enters Taurus, too, bringing your attention to your home and family life. A lovely gift may arrive as the moon mingles with Venus in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters Taurus today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. A kind, inspiring, or romantic message may be shared as the moon mingles with Venus in your zodiac sign, Pisces!