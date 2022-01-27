Daily Horoscope: January 28, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius connects with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius at 3:39 AM, encouraging us to be conscious of our limitations. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 2:00 PM, which could find us feeling especially sensitive. Communication planet Mercury, currently retrograde, meets Pluto in Capricorn at 11:16 PM, finding us revisiting intense conversations. Important information may be revealed, or revisited from a new point of view.

All times ET.

Aries

An important conversation about your career may be revisited as Mercury retrograde meets power planet Pluto in Capricorn. Information can be uncovered.

Taurus

An important message may be retrieved or a deep conversation can revisited as Mercury retrograde meets the planet of the underworld, Pluto, in fellow earth sign Capricorn.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury meets Pluto in Capricorn while on its retrograde journey today, making it a powerful time for research and renegotiation, especially concerning money or resources.

Cancer

A powerful conversation with a partner may be revisited or new information could surface as Mercury retrograde meets power planet Pluto in your opposite sign Capricorn.

Leo

An important transformation to your daily routine can take place as Mercury retrograde meets power planet Pluto in Capricorn today. A new perspective may arrive.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury is currently retrograde, and today it meets power planet Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you having deeply profound conversations about love or creativity.

Libra

Important realizations concerning your home, family, or past can take place as Mercury retrograde meets the planet of the underworld, Pluto, in Capricorn.

Scorpio

Mercury retrograde meets your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn today, which could find you doing some deep research, perhaps discovering something you previously missed, or understanding old information in a new way.

Sagittarius

Communication planet Mercury is retrograde and it meets power planet Pluto in Capricorn today, which may find you revisiting a conversation about money, belongings, or security.

Capricorn

Mercury retrograde meets power planet Pluto in your sign today, Capricorn, which could find you revisiting or renegotiating a plan, idea, or conversation. You may change your mind about something as new information emerges.

Aquarius

Messenger planet Mercury is retrograde and it meets power planet Pluto in Capricorn today, which could find you undergoing a profound inner transformation. You’re famously logical, but you may be at a loss for words at this time!

Pisces

Communication planet Mercury meets with transformative Pluto today, which could find you interacting with new perspectives that change your view. A shift in your social life may take place.

