Daily Horoscope: January 28, 2023

We may be ready to make a decision or commit to a plan as the moon in Taurus squares off with the sun in Aquarius at 10:19 AM. The moon mingles with Mercury in Capricorn at 8:44 PM, encouraging communication, and the moon meets Uranus in Taurus at 10:37 PM, inspiring us to try something new. Surprising feelings may surface!

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for January!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Taurus mingles with Mercury in Capricorn, which can bode well for financial planning or discussions concerning your career. The moon meets Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing a surprising gift or unearthing an unexpected talent!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in your sign, Taurus squares off with the sun in Aquarius, which can find you making an important decision about your career. The moon mingles with Mercury in Capricorn and meets Uranus in Taurus, and you may be exploring unexpected opportunities!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Taurus squares off with the sun in Aquarius, encouraging you to take a break and reorganize your schedule. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Mercury in Capricorn, and you may be having a productive discussion about money or security.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Taurus mingles with Mercury in Capricorn, which can inspire a helpful, productive energy for communication. You may connect with a surprising group of people as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Taurus connects with Mercury in Capricorn, which can bode well for your career. The moon meets Uranus in Taurus, perhaps finding you receiving unexpected attention!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Exciting travel plans may be made as the moon in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Mercury in Capricorn and Uranus in Taurus. A philosophical breakthrough can also take place!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You may be getting clear on what it is you truly desire as the moon in Taurus squares off with the sun in Aquarius. The moon mingles with Mercury in Capricorn and meets Uranus in Taurus, encouraging communication and experimentation.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Taurus aligns with Mercury in Capricorn and Uranus in Taurus, encouraging communication. Unexpected news and chance meetings could take place! A partner may share something surprising.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Taurus squares off with the sun in Aquarius, which could find you rearranging your plans or getting reorganized. The moon mingles with Mercury in Capricorn, inspiring a productive discussion about work or money.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Taurus squares off with the sun in Aquarius, which can find you making an important decision about where you invest your resources. The moon mingles with Mercury in your sign, Capricorn, encouraging communication, and creativity flows as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Taurus squares off with the sun in your sign, Aquarius, which can find you making an important decision about your home or family life. The moon connects with Mercury in Capricorn, and you may be having a productive discussion about money or security.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your social life may be especially busy as the moon in Taurus connects with Mercury in Capricorn. Unexpected social connections can form as the moon meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus!