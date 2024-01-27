Daily Horoscope: January 28, 2024

Responsibilities are embraced and priorities are sorted as Venus in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces at 1:03 AM. We could be in a serious mood as the moon in Virgo faces off with Saturn in Pisces at 2:20 AM. Worry might get the best of us if we don’t step back to see the bigger picture.

Mature conversations take place as the moon aligns with Venus and connects with Jupiter at 2:28 AM and 4:10 AM, respectively. Inner wisdom is accessed and the desire to learn is heightened.

Breakthroughs and unexpected information arise as Mercury in Capricorn harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus at 4:07 PM. It could feel like luck is on our side as Venus in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Taurus at 8:02 PM, encouraging us to be mindful of opportunities that are just right for us.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

People are relating to you in a meaningful way as Venus in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces. Letting yourself be a little vulnerable in front of others could open up valuable conversations and earn the trust of your audience or those you work for, especially as Venus also connects with Jupiter in Taurus today. People are impressed with your work ethic.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Networking and seeking counsel with your advisors or trusted allies are favored as Venus in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces and connects with Jupiter in your sign. You could end up speaking with someone who helps you make some progress along your path or connects you with the people you need to talk to in order to make a dream come true.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Your sensitivity is heightened as Mercury in Capricorn harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, finding you extra perceptive about what people want and need, even if they aren’t able to articulate it themselves. You might feel like your energy is getting a reset, equipping you with resources to make a smooth transition in your work, in business or in a status-related event. Support from someone with the means to facilitate your goals arrives as Venus in Capricorn also connects with Jupiter in Taurus.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

It’s an auspicious day for companionship and commitment as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Saturn in Pisces and connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Conversations about growing and going the distance together can arise in your partnerships (both romantic and platonic). It’s a good time to speak about boundaries or other mature topics if you want to strengthen the glue in your relationships.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Constructive conversations about boundaries and shared goals could arise at work as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Saturn in Pisces and connects with Jupiter in Taurus. If you’ve been stuck in a pattern of doing emotional labor for others, you can bring others’ attention to it today, inviting a healthier working relationship to unfold.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

The glue that keeps your relationships intact is reinforced as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Saturn in Pisces and connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Maturity is shown, heightening intimacy and understanding between you and others. Interesting conversations are unfolding with partners or close companions as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Uranus in Taurus, inviting you to find entertainment in a bit of mental gymnastics.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You’re reconnecting with the inner peace and balance you work so hard to reach as Venus in Capricorn harmonizes with Saturn in Pisces and connects with Jupiter in Taurus. A sense of order and rhythm within your home and daily routines is coming together in a beautiful way.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

You’re proposing interesting topics for others to chew on as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Saturn in Pisces and connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Friends and significant others are engaged by your beautiful mind. Partners could have constructive feedback for you, demonstrating their interest and attention in what you have to share.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You’re feeling resourced and well-aligned with your priorities as Venus in Capricorn harmonizes with Saturn in Pisces and connects with your planetary ruler, Jupiter, in Taurus. An appreciation for discipline and continuity is doing wonders for your health and overall wellbeing.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mature conversations are taking place as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Saturn in Pisces. You might feel called to express your interests through a philosophical lens or show off your creative side as Venus also connects with Jupiter in Taurus. It’s a lovely day to wander about your neighborhood or get out into nature to clear your mind.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Your values and priorities demonstrate an inner beauty as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Saturn in Pisces. You could find peace in slowing down and spending time appreciating simple pleasures at home or with family, especially as Venus also connects with Jupiter in Taurus today. Make space in your day to do the things that restore you physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Beautiful connections are taking place as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Saturn in Pisces and harmonizes with Jupiter in Taurus. A feeling of mutual support and inspiration is shared with friends and allies in your social circle. Hope is conjured and faith in a dream is strengthened.