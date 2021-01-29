Daily Horoscope: January 29, 2021

The moon in proud fire sign Leo opposes messenger planet Mercury at 8:53 PM: We feel a deep need to express ourselves, and to be understood, but finding the right words might be difficult! Don’t rush things today; engage in activities that relax your mind.

All times ET.

Aries

Romance and creativity flow! But the moon in Leo opposes chatty Mercury, stirring up some drama or even gossip in your social life. Set boundaries with people who are behaving childishly.

Taurus

The moon in Leo lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, Taurus. As the moon opposes Mercury, you’re realizing you need to figure out how to have an easier work-life balance.

Gemini

The moon is in loud, proud Leo today, but your roar might be a little off as the moon opposes your ruling planet Mercury. You have a lot to say but might be feeling stuck. Take it slow, Gemini! Make time to reflect on your feelings.

Cancer

The moon in luxurious Leo lights up the financial sector of your chart, and you’re feeling opulent! But as the moon opposes Mercury, it’s also important that you get real about your budget and tend to issues concerning debts and taxes.

Leo

The moon is in your sign today, Leo, encouraging you to explore your feelings! Important conversations arise in your relationships. It’s important to be a good listener as well as speaker.

Virgo

You’re annoyed about work you have to do as the moon opposes your ruling planet Mercury. It’s about time to get reorganized—but first, carve out time for rest, too!

Libra

The moon in Leo lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and some drama may be stirred up as the moon opposes Mercury. Make time to connect with friends you feel safe venting to.

Scorpio

The moon in Leo illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career, but it also opposes Mercury today, finding you having important conversations concerning home and family life. You have a lot to juggle right now, Scorpio!

Sagittarius

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, finding you in an adventurous mood, but some tense conversations may also take place as the moon opposes messenger planet Mercury. Be patient!

Capricorn

The moon in Leo finds you seeking closure today. Conversations about money, comfort, and security come up as the moon opposes communication planet Mercury.

Aquarius

The moon is in your opposite sign Leo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and important conversations are taking place as the moon opposes messenger planet Mercury. Keep an open mind!

Pisces

The moon in Leo finds you busy today, but as the moon opposes the planet of the mind, Mercury, you’re feeling like you need to rest yours. Carve out time to relax!

