Daily Horoscope: January 29, 2023

Creativity flows and people feel easygoing as the moon in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces at 3:02 PM—but we’re setting boundaries as the moon squares off with strict Saturn in Aquarius at 7:03 PM. The sun in Aquarius connects with Mars in Gemini at 8:45 PM, inspiring a courageous, action-oriented atmosphere, and Mercury in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus at 9:16 PM, which might find us discovering surprising solutions or sharing unexpected news.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The sun in Aquarius connects with your ruling planet Mars, now in Gemini, which can find you connecting with an exciting social circle. This alignment bodes well for teamwork! Mercury in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring an unexpected and productive discussion about money or security.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Exciting developments can take place in your career as the sun in Aquarius connects with Mars in Gemini. You may be on your way to building more wealth, security, and abundance in your life! Surprising invitations may arrive as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The sun in Aquarius connects with Mars, which is in your sign, Gemini, inspiring an adventurous atmosphere! You may feel especially confident at this time. Mercury in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, too, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice: You might learn something surprising about yourself!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You may be resolving a lingering issue, or perhaps settling a debt, as the sun in Aquarius aligns with Mars in Gemini. Mercury in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you connecting with an unexpected social circle or learning something about a partner and their hopes and dreams for the future. Intriguing ideas could be shared.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Exciting social connections and productive discussions can take place as the sun in Aquarius connects with Mars in Gemini. A communication breakthrough, perhaps concerning work, may occur as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus. You can be breaking out of your usual routine.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

There can be forward momentum in your career or a project you’re working on as the sun in Aquarius connects with Mars in Gemini. Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Capricorn, connects with Uranus in Taurus, which might find you exploring a surprising opportunity.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You might be feeling unusually competitive as the sun in Aquarius connects with Mars in Gemini. This boost in confidence could find you especially productive or powerful! You can have a breakthrough regarding a past event as Mercury in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Letting go of the past may come easily as the sun in Aquarius connects with your ruling planet Mars, now in Gemini. A surprising discussion can take place as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus. A brilliant idea might be shared.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The sun in Aquarius connects with Mars in Gemini, encouraging straightforward communication. A breakthrough regarding money or security could take place as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might acquire something exciting as the sun in Aquarius connects with Mars in Gemini. A productive discussion about money could take place. Mercury in your sign, Capricorn, connects with Uranus in Taurus, which may bring unexpected thrills!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun in your zodiac sign, Aquarius, connects with Mars in Gemini, which can inspire a passionate and creative atmosphere. Mercury in Capricorn connects with your ruling planet Uranus, now in Taurus, perhaps finding you having a surprising discussion about emotions.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

An issue at home or in your personal life may reach a resolution as the sun in Aquarius connects with Mars in Gemini. Mercury in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, and you might be connecting with someone surprising or learning something unexpected.