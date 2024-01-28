Daily Horoscope: January 29, 2024

Motivation is high as the moon in Virgo links up with Mars in Capricorn at 3:54 AM. We’re seeing things differently, open to changing it up, as the moon syncs up with Uranus in Taurus at 4:51 AM and mingles with Mercury in Capricorn at 6:38 AM.

Confusion could set in as the moon faces off with Neptune in Pisces at 6:20 PM—a cosmic memo to slow down and pay attention to our physical senses and get grounded.

Physical and technological advances are made as Mars in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus at 6:41 PM. We’re confident about coloring outside the lines and trying new things!

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You could make some major leaps in your career or along the path you’re carving for yourself as Mars in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. People are inspired by your confidence and ability to adapt.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Crucial information could come your way as Mars in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus, setting you on the path to success. Mentors, friends, and other allies can motivate you to take a long-term goal more seriously, and to take some risks in the process. You might also find yourself at the front of some growing trends.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Breakthroughs could be taking place as Mars in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. You can surprise others (and perhaps yourself) with how resourceful one can be if they approach things from a different angle, encouraging people to accept challenges with confidence.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Significant others or potential partners aren’t holding back as Mars in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus, inviting you to take your relationship to new places! A friends with benefits situation could be unfolding or you might enjoy something adventurous and experimental with partners or friends.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

A boost of enthusiasm arrives as Mars in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus, giving you the energy to complete tasks and progress toward goals at a rapid pace. You might be going about your work and daily routines in a very different way, adding efficiency to your methods. Be mindful not to cut corners, though!

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Your creativity could push boundaries as Mars in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. Your own version of artistry and genius is inspiring others to see the world through fresh eyes.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You’re willing to make some sacrifices and make a bold financial move to get ahead in your personal life as Mars in Capricorn links up with Uranus in Taurus. An urge to clear out your living space and get rid of what’s no longer sparking joy could also arise, finding you selling, re-homing, or renouncing old valuables.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

You might be up for a game of mental gymnastics as Mars in Capricorn links up with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring you to initiate conversations others aren’t having. It could be an interesting time to interview people you want to learn from (or learn about). You might also have fun breaking down some language barriers.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You’re feeling ambitiously inventive today as Mars in Capricorn links up with Uranus in Taurus. A lucrative project could be in the making or you might encounter new ways to harness the power of technology to your advantage.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

An aversion to boredom could inspire you to try new things and start conversations with people you might not typically approach as Mars in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. You may be feeling flirty or enthusiastic about flaunting a new style, too!

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Psychic breakthroughs could take place as Mars in Capricorn links up with Uranus in Taurus, liberating you from past wounds or narratives that hold you back from being your most authentic self. You might prefer to work through some transformative emotions in private today. Carve out some alone time to process and recharge if you’re dealing with overwhelm or anger.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You’re rooting for the underdogs as Mars in Capricorn harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, and you could find yourself entering or creating a community that feels like a coveted village—perhaps through the power of the internet. People can find your quirks and unique perspectives charming, too.