Daily Horoscope: January 3, 2021

The moon in Virgo finds us in a practical yet experimental mood today, as it makes a harmonious connection with the planet of surprise and innovation, Uranus, at 8:12 AM. The moon connects with the sun at 8:45 PM, creating a confident, supportive atmosphere.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Virgo finds you reflecting on your daily habits and routines, and as it connects with wildcard Uranus, you’re ready to shake things up. It’s an exciting and productive day, and you’re feeling good about the direction your career is headed.

Taurus

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, finding you in a playful and flirtatious mood! Unexpected fun arrives as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus. A joyous energy flows as the sun connects with the moon.

Gemini

The moon in Virgo lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, Gemini. Emotional breakthroughs take place as the moon connects with electric Uranus. The moon also connects with the sun, making for a supportive atmosphere.

Cancer

The moon in Virgo illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, and as it connects with wildcard Uranus, you’re connecting with unexpected people and hearing surprising news. Easy energy flows in your relationships as the sun and moon align.

Leo

The moon in Virgo finds you focused on finances today, Leo, and brilliant breakthroughs take place in your career as the moon connects with genius Uranus. The sun and moon also connect, adding to today’s productive and confident atmosphere.

Virgo

The moon is in your sign today, Virgo! The world is on your emotional wavelength. Exciting, unexpected opportunities arrive as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus. The sun and moon connect, making for a romantic and playful energy, too.

Libra

The moon is in Virgo today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Emotional breakthroughs take place as the moon connects with revolutionary Uranus. The sun also connects with the moon, bringing support at home.

Scorpio

The moon in Virgo illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your social life today, Scorpio, and you’re connecting with unexpected people as the moon meets wildcard Uranus. Easy conversations flow as the sun and moon align.

Sagittarius

The moon in Virgo illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career today, and your plans or routines get shaken up as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus. The sun and moon align, which bodes well for your finances, security, and reputation.

Capricorn

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, activating the sector of your chart that rules travel and learning: Philosophical breakthroughs and exciting adventures take place as the moon, electric Uranus, and the sun align.

Aquarius

The moon in Virgo finds you settling debts and gaining closure. Emotional breakthroughs take place today as the moon connects with the planet of freedom, Uranus! The sun and moon also align, inspiring a confident atmosphere.

Pisces

The moon is in your opposite sign Virgo today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! It’s an easy day for emotional connection as the sun and moon align, and some exciting conversations are likely to take place as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus.

