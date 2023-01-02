Daily Horoscope: January 3, 2023

A fun, friendly atmosphere flows as the moon in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries at 12:37 AM. The moon meets Mars retrograde in Gemini at 2:47 PM, which may find us enjoying a big burst of energy! It’s also a great time to reflect on what motivates and inspires us. The moon in Gemini encourages curiosity and communication.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Big conversations may take place as the moon in chatty Gemini mingles with Jupiter in your sign, Aries. Your popularity may soar! Important questions may be asked as the moon meets your ruling planet Mars, currently retrograde in Gemini.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Gemini may find you focused on finances or material matters today, and a great, creative approach to building wealth may be taken as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries. The moon also meets Mars retrograde in Gemini, which may find you reorganizing your budget or your belongings.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon is in your sign, Gemini, encouraging you to connect with your emotions. Excitement in your social life may take place as the moon mingles with lucky Jupiter in Aries. You may learn a lot about what drives you as the moon meets Mars retrograde in your sign, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Excitement regarding your career or reputation may stir up as the moon in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries. The moon meets Mars retrograde in Gemini, too, which may find you connecting with your intuition in some significant way.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

An inspiring discussion or social connection may form as the moon in Gemini connects with Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries! You may reconnect with old friends or with an old hobby as the moon meets Mars retrograde in Gemini.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Gemini may find you focused on your career, and people may be eager to invest in you as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries. You may be reconnecting with what drives and inspires you as the moon meets Mars retrograde in Gemini!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in fellow air sign Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries, which may inspire deep and meaningful social connections. A profound realization may take place as the moon meets Mars retrograde in Gemini.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

An awkward situation may smoothe over as the moon in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries. The moon meets your ruling planet Mars, now retrograde in Gemini, which may find you settling a debt.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You may be connecting with a partner on a deep level as the moon in Gemini connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, now in Aries. You may learn something important about what drives your partners as the moon meets Mars retrograde in Gemini.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A productive atmosphere may flow as the moon in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries. You may be kicking an old habit as the moon meets Mars retrograde in Gemini!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in fellow air sign Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere! The moon meets Mars retrograde in Gemini, too, which may find you reconnecting with something, or someone, you really love.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, now in Aries, which may find you focused on building wealth. Changes at home may be a focus today, too, as the moon meets Mars retrograde in Gemini.