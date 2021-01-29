Daily Horoscope: January 30, 2021

The moon enters thoughtful earth sign Virgo at 3:02 AM! Virgo has a reputation for being a perfectionist, but we’ll have to be patient about miscommunications and delays as Mercury retrograde begins in Aquarius at 10:52 AM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to get organized, but with Mercury retrograde beginning, watch out for miscommunications and delays! You may be running into more old friends than usual in the next few weeks.

Taurus

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, finding you in a romantic and playful mood! But Mercury retrograde also begins today, finding you reworking things concerning your career or life in public.

Gemini

The moon enters Virgo, bringing your focus to your home and family life. Issues concerning travel, education, or publishing are being reworked as your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde.

Cancer

The moon enters Virgo, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, but delays and miscommunications may take place as Mercury begins its retrograde. This is a good time to review or reconsider how you are managing your debts, taxes, and shared resources.

Leo

The moon enters Virgo, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security! Mercury begins its retrograde today, finding you running into old partners.

Virgo

The moon enters your sign today, finding the world on your emotional wavelength, but your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde, finding your schedule being turned upside down. Watch out for confusion and delays, especially at work!

Libra

The moon enters Virgo today, lighting up a very private sector of your chart, finding you craving some time alone—but some love interests from the past may reappear as Mercury retrograde begins!

Scorpio

The moon enters Virgo, finding you in the mood to socialize, but Mercury retrograde begins today, finding you running into frustrations at home and in your family life.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Virgo, finding you focused on your career and your life in public, but miscommunications and delays take place as Mercury begins its retrograde. Slow down!

Capricorn

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, finding you in an adventurous mood, but Mercury retrograde also begins, asking you to think twice before spending money. Review your budget! Watch out for miscommunications and delays.

Aquarius

The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to cut ties with the past. You’re rethinking the ideas and conversations you’ve been having over the last few weeks as Mercury begins its retrograde in your sign.

Pisces

The moon enters your opposite sign Virgo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! But watch out for miscommunications as Mercury retrograde begins. Slow down, and catch up on rest!

