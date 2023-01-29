Daily Horoscope: January 30, 2023

Change might be uncomfortable, but as the moon in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 12:52 AM today, change can feel like a relief! The moon enters Gemini at 3:35 AM, inspiring curiosity and playfulness. The moon squares off with Venus in Pisces at 12:24 PM, finding us in an especially flirtatious mood. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries at 3:01 PM, inspiring generosity. We may feel energized as the moon meets fiery Mars in Gemini at 11:27 PM.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters Gemini, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, dear Aries. News could arrive or you might be connecting with your neighbors. The moon meets your ruling planet Mars, now in Gemini, inspiring straightforward communication.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your focus can turn to finances, security, and comfort as the moon enters Gemini. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Venus, now in Pisces, and you’re thoughtfully reflecting on your hopes and dreams for the future. Finding friendships that support your goals can be a focus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters your zodiac sign today, Gemini, encouraging you to connect with your emotions and focus on self care. The moon meets Mars, also in Gemini, which may bring you a big boost of confidence. You might be more confrontational than usual!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Slow down and rest as the moon enters Gemini. The moon squares off with Venus in Pisces, encouraging you to explore your fantasies. You may find yourself easily cutting ties with the past as the moon meets Mars in Gemini.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Gemini. The moon connects with Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring an expansive, adventurous atmosphere! You might be exploring a new opportunity.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your attention can turn to your career as the moon enters Gemini, and credit may be given where it’s due (to you, of course, who else!) as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, encouraging you to explore new opportunities. A deep, meaningful discussion with a partner can take place as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, encouraging deep, honest communication. A transformative connection could form and deep bonds can be forged. The moon enters Gemini later on, finding you tackling your financial to-do list, like organizing your bills, taxes, or resources you share with partners.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Gemini, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! You might be meeting someone new, or learning more about an established partner. The moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, now in Aries, inspiring an uplifting and inspiring atmosphere.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You may be organizing your to-do list or schedule as the moon enters Gemini. A productive energy flows as the moon connects with action planet Mars, also in Gemini. Great forward momentum can take place in the projects you’re working on. You might start a new gig or embrace a new routine.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Romance and creativity flow as the moon enters fellow air sign Gemini! The moon squares off with Venus in Pisces, connects with Jupiter in Aries, and meets Mars in Gemini, which might make for an over-the-top, fun atmosphere! Just be careful not to over-indulge…

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your attention can turn to your home and family life as the moon enters Gemini. A feeling of abundance and possibility flows as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Jupiter, now in Aries. The moon meets Mars in Gemini, finding you confidently addressing an issue in your personal life.