Daily Horoscope: January 30, 2024

We’re buzzing with ideas and eager to exchange information with others as the moon enters Libra at 3:04 AM and aligns with Pluto in Aquarius at 3:41 AM. A desire for higher quality interactions and relationships arises as the moon clashes with Venus in Capricorn at 10:34 PM. We’re looking to raise standards!

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Productive conversations about the future are taking place as the moon enters Libra and aligns with Pluto in Aquarius. You could find yourself among a crowd of thought leaders or you might hear about an intriguing idea that could change your future. Witnessing someone else’s transformation can inspire you in profound ways as the moon also clashes with Venus in Capricorn.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Your ability to see various sides of a story is attracting powerful people to your corner as the moon enters Libra and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. People are impressed by, and engaged with, your work and the way you intelligently seek balance. Discussions about workplace morale may arise as the moon also clashes with Venus in Capricorn today.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Art can shift your perspective in a powerful yet sneaky way as the moon enters Libra and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. You’re stretching your mind and contemplating profound questions that weigh heavily on your conscience. You’re conceiving history from other people’s points of view, transforming the way you relate to others or perceive consequences. An interest in resolving your past or making good on promises arrives as the moon also clashes with Venus in Capricorn.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Conversations about the past, and about your family’s history, could put relationship dynamics into perspective as the moon enters Libra and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Discussions about fairness may also arise as the moon clashes with Venus in Capricorn, inviting you and others to notice your biases and projections. Relationships could be reframed and boundaries mapped out together.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Others might want to confide their secrets to you as the moon enters Libra and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. You could learn something very intriguing about your partners or closest companions or they might entrust something valuable to you, like a key or password. You may be deliberating on the best way to approach difficult conversations or having discussions about manners as the moon also clashes with Venus in Capricorn.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

A desire to know what makes others tick could lead you to be more observant of and curious about the work, routines, and rituals people commit themselves to as the moon enters Libra and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. You might experiment with some role-play to further gather the information you seek as the moon also clashes with Venus in Capricorn.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

An interest, hobby, or newly adopted form of self-care could inspire you to rewrite old narratives in a more positive light as the moon enters Libra and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. You might dedicate yourself to practices that allow you to connect with yourself in a deeper way as the moon also clashes with Venus in Capricorn. Perhaps a new ritual or health routine is helping you slough off old energy so that your inner beauty can really shine through.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Forbidden fantasies and secret desires could surface in your awareness as the moon enters Libra and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Your dream activity may be quite stimulating and reveal ideas you’ve been meaning to explore more. You might conceive of intriguing ideas in your slumber, too. Your mental landscape could require more excavation as the moon also clashes with Venus in Capricorn.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Your friends and other social influences could offer some powerful pep-talks as the moon enters Libra and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Fascinating information may be exchanged and you might be fostering new relationships, especially through the internet. You might be reframing your values or priorities as the moon also clashes with Venus in Capricorn.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

People are appreciating your genius ideas as the moon enters Libra and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Credit is given where it’s due. Opportunities to promote your work or reinvent your public image arrive as the moon also clashes with Venus in your sign, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

You’re dreaming about ways to make the world a better place, and how you want to contribute as the moon in Libra connects with Pluto in your sign, Aquarius. Opportunities to expand your awareness and refine your understanding of political or philosophical issues may arise as the moon also clashes with Venus in Capricorn, encouraging you to contemplate your biases.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You could feel witnessed, guided, and supported through an emotionally transformative experience as the moon in Libra connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Your relationships are helping you realize things about yourself you weren’t able to see before. Be mindful about trying to take on other people’s “stuff” as the moon also clashes with Venus in Capricorn today. Be as kind to yourself as you would be to others and respect your own boundaries.