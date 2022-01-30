Daily Horoscope: January 31, 2022

The moon enters Aquarius at 4:43 AM, encouraging us to take a cool and logical approach to things. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 10:25 PM, which could stir up surprising emotions. A new moon in Aquarius arrives tomorrow at 12:46 AM, inspiring us to look to the future and experiment with new ideas.

All times ET.

Aries

You’re reflecting on the balance between security and freedom as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The new moon in Aquarius could find you joining a new community or connecting with new friends.

Taurus

You’re eager to try something new and unexpected as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The new moon in Aquarius could bring a new beginning to your career.

Gemini

You’re itching for adventure as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The upcoming new moon in Aquarius can bring new opportunities your way!

Cancer

Unexpected twists may take place in your social life as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The upcoming new moon in Aquarius finds you taking a new approach to how you manage money, especially money or other resources you share with partners.

Leo

The moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you having a chance meeting today. A fresh start in your relationships can arrive thanks to the upcoming new moon in Aquarius.

Virgo

Unexpected changes to your routine may take place as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. A new routine can begin with the upcoming new moon in Aquarius.

Libra

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius, and it squares off with Uranus in Taurus today, which could stir up surprising emotions! The upcoming new moon in Aquarius can bring a burst of passion and creativity.

Scorpio

The moon in Aquarius finds you focused on home and family, and between the upcoming new moon in Aquarius and the moon squaring off with Uranus in Taurus, you may feel like you’re ready for something totally new!

Sagittarius

Unexpected news may arrive as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. A new conversation can begin with the new moon in Aquarius.

Capricorn

Surprises may come your way as as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus. The upcoming new moon in Aquarius can begin a new cycle of growing wealth and security.

Aquarius

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius, and it squares off with your ruling planet Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, finding you making big changes at home. A new moon in your sign is on the horizon, which bodes well for a fresh start.

Pisces

The moon in Aquarius encourages you to slow down and connect with your intuition. Your imagination is especially brilliant as the moon squares off with electric Uranus in Taurus. However, carving out more space to rest and relax is also a theme at this time thanks to the upcoming new moon in Aquarius.

