Daily Horoscope: January 31, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with the sun in Aquarius at 1:24 AM, inspiring an easygoing, friendly atmosphere. With both the sun and moon in air signs, we can feel especially talkative, and taking a more detached, logical look at our circumstances.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with the sun in Aquarius, which can inspire an exciting atmosphere in your social life! This is an exciting time to make new friends, connect with a community that inspires you, or focus on a hobby.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with the sun in Aquarius, which can find you discussing themes like money, security, and your career. Your hard work could pay off at this time!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon is in your sign today, Gemini, and it makes a harmonious connection with the sun in Aquarius, which can find you exploring an exciting opportunity! Travel or education plans may also be a focus.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with the sun in Aquarius, which can inspire an emotional breakthrough! You might feel moved to offer or accept an apology, and generally focused on moving forward from the past.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

New friendships can form as the moon in Gemini connects with the sun in Aquarius. This could be an excellent time to network. You and a partner may connect in a meaningful way!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with the sun in Aquarius, inspiring a productive atmosphere. You might be exploring a new gig or beginning a new project, or making great headway with your to-do list.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with the sun in Aquarius, inspiring a fun, adventurous atmosphere! Excitement may pop up in your love life, and a breakthrough can take place as you work on your creative projects.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

An emotional breakthrough might take place as the moon in Gemini connects with the sun in Aquarius. You might also feel moved to donate items you no longer need and spruce up your home.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in your opposite sign Gemini connects with the sun in Aquarius, which can bode very well for clear communication. Ask for the answers you need. Perhaps you’ll feel ready to get something off your chest, too.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The energy might be especially productive today as the moon in Gemini connects with the sun in Aquarius. Your organizational skills could pay off at this time!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with the sun in your zodiac sign, Aquarius, inspiring a fun, playful atmosphere. A creative breakthrough can take place; a romantic connection could heat up.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Goodbyes can be difficult, but sometimes they’re a relief: You may be feeling especially ready to let go of the past as the moon in Gemini connects with the sun in Aquarius.